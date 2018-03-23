A Trip To Find (And Taste) Great Whiskey From An Unexpected Place

High West

When David Perkins and his wife went to Scotland for the first time, to drink whiskey, they noticed how the region itself felt right and in concert with everything they were tasting. The rugged landscape set the tone for each of the distilleries they visited. The lush greens, rolling hills, and inlets made each sip better, and there was something about ending the night around a fire with a dram that acted as a teleportation device.

Perkins wanted to replicate this feeling in the United States and landed on Utah. It felt like the right fit, despite the fact that there were no legal distilleries in the state at that time.

“Utah really gives it a sense of place,” the High West Distillery founder says. “It’s beautiful. We just hoped you’d think about the mountains when you’re sipping whiskey and maybe it’d whisk you away from the stresses of your day job and help you think about that fun trip you had.”

Peering out over the Wasatch-Uinta mountains, it’s no wonder why so Perkins fell in love with the state. The whole region feels like it’s already been treated with an Instagram filter – the colors are richer, the horizon is stiller, and backdrops could be excused for a movie set. If there was anywhere to break ground and settle, you could do far worse. Of course, Utah has had a tumultuous and varied relationship with alcohol over the years, but it’s not quite as teetotaling as people think. In the 1820s, it was home to a whiskey exchange (or rendezvous), and Mormons went so far as to invent their own whiskey called “Valley Tan.” Even Brigham Young owned distilleries up through 1870, when the temperance movement started taking shape.