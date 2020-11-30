Scranton, PA — Melanie Sutrathada View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Sutrathada ✨ (@melaniesutra) WHY IT’S SPECIAL: I first found out about Scranton, PA, because it was the setting for the TV show The Office. If I’m honest, I kind of imagined (and maybe hoped) that Dwight Shrute and Michael Scott might be waiting for me around every corner, ready to shout “The Electric City!” While that didn’t happen, I did find a magical town with beautiful rolling hills, charm for days, and a sense of history and pride that can’t be beat. ONE CAN’T-MISS ACTIVITY: You have to take the Steamtown Fall Foliage Train Excursion if you’re in Scranton in the fall. The tours take you throughout Lackawanna County and have the most breathtaking scenic views you could imagine. Seriously, you’ll never look at the changing leaves in the same way after this tour in Scranton. ONE SPOT TO EAT and/or DRINK: Go back in time at Madame Jenny’s, the speakeasy inside the Bittenbender Building on Franklin Avenue. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a great cocktail and live music after hours. PRO TIP: Scranton has so much to offer in terms of the great outdoors. Whether you live for zip-lining or are looking to ride ATVs for the first time, Scranton is the place to be! Set aside a few days to kayak down the river or hike for hours and hours on end. You will not regret it. Racine, WI — Phil Calvert View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil The Culture (@philwaukee) WHY IT’S SPECIAL: About 40 minutes south of Milwaukee and an hour twenty minutes north of Chicago, lies a beautiful town in-between called Racine. This is an amazing Midwest city with plenty of activities from outdoor sports to museums to beaches, and some quality nightlife (in non-pandemic times, anyway).

Unfortunately, what is amazing for some is not for others. Racine — along with Milwaukee and Kenosha — is among the most racially segregated cities in the region. After the shooting of Jacob Blake, though, it’s impressive how many initiatives to support Black-owned businesses and the Black community have been launched. Go support them. ONE CAN’T-MISS ACTIVITY: Go check out the blue waters of North Beach (Certified Blue Wave clean beach!) or the must-see Mahogany Gallery, a premier art exhibition dedicated to some dope art and history. ONE SPOT TO EAT and/or DRINK: Definitely Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen! The Jerk Chicken Noodle Soup is phenomenal. For dessert, you can’t go anywhere other than Yogi’s Pud’n for the best pudding in the world! PRO TIP: My second home outside the U.S.A. is Denmark, and Racine has the largest North American settlement of Danes. So you have to absolutely try “Wisconsin’s Official State Pastry,” the “Kringle,” which is a delicious Danish pastry.

There are so many cheesy travel slogans about places that feel welcoming, but this is one spot on the globe that lives up to all of them. It’s so folksy — with locally made toffee, rich hot chocolate, and hearty stews around every corner — that it practically makes your teeth ache. Leavenworth also nails other key aspects of the Bavarian winter experience, namely the sledding, the beer, and the spas. Seriously, make your plans now (as you can see, I recommend a winter visit). This is a true gem and a genuinely unique small-town travel experience. ONE CAN’T-MISS ACTIVITY: If you’re looking for luxury, the Leavenworth Post Hotel spa offers serious bliss. The subterranean pool and healing plunge tubs are the next best thing to Austria’s famous Aqua Dome. The rooms are minimalist and incredibly cozy — exactly the mix of warmth and sexiness you crave at an adults-only property like this. (Oh, and yes — it’s very Instagammable.) ONE SPOT TO EAT and/or DRINK: München House has all of the Bavarian beers and foods you crave on a trip like this, the service is friendly, and the vibe is charming. That said, Leavenworth Sausage Garden has the widest range of sausages in town and has the exact convivial energy of a Bavarian beer tent come holiday-time. PRO TIP: Get a plastic sled before rolling into town. If there’s snow on the ground people will be sledding everywhere and that’s the sort of community-based fun you don’t want to miss out on.