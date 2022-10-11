When it comes time to gather around a campfire this fall, it’s tough to beat the iconic s’more. And since we’re all about maximizing our time outdoors before the weather starts to get really cold, we were ~intrigued~ when we heard that Pepsi decided to get in on the s’more action. A few weeks back, to celebrate that last day of summer, the popular cola brand launched a new trio of sodas called Pepsi S’mores Collection. This isn’t the first time Pepsi has decided to just get wacky with it. In the past, the brand has launched limited-edition offerings like Maple Syrup, Pepsi X PEEPS, Pepsi X Cracker Jack, and others. But instead of simply dropping a soda that tastes like s’mores, Pepsi decided to give the world three different flavors: Toasty Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, and Chocolate. Each comes in a 7.5-ounce mini-Pepsi can and is supposed to be mixed together to create a perfect s’more concoction. These haven’t hit retail yet but you can get them by sharing an image or description of “how you s’more” on Twitter and Instagram with the #PepsiSmores hashtags. Although… you probably don’t need to go through that effort because… well, just read the review. Price: Limited Edition The Story: As we mentioned before, the three flavors are Toasty Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, and Chocolate. The Toasty Marshmallow was created to taste like (you guessed it) a marshmallow that was gently toasted on a fire. Graham Cracker was created to have the subtle flavors of graham cracker, honey, and cinnamon. Chocolate is fairly self-explanatory. The one is supposed to taste like cocoa and vanilla. And while the makers of the trio want them to be mixed, we’re going to try them each on their own and rate them.

Toasty Marshmallow There’s not much going on with the nose. It smells like a vanilla cola. We tried but couldn’t find any other flavors. Not terribly unappealing, just no discernable toasted marshmallow aroma. That changed immediately upon taking the first sip. The best part about this soda is its subtleness. It’s clearly a toasted marshmallow-flavored cola, but it’s not over the top. There’s toasty marshmallow, vanilla, and of course classic cola flavor. We would definitely drink this as is. It’s sweet but also interesting enough to be worth your time (and daily sugar intake). Ranking: 8/10 Graham Cracker While the Toasty Marshmallow didn’t smell like we assumed it would, this soda’s nose is loaded with an unmistakable graham cracker aroma. There’s also a slight hint of vanilla cream in there as well. Very inviting to say the least. This one is definitely sweeter and has a little more of a knockout punch of flavor than the Toasty Marshmallow. They really want you to know this is graham cracker. There’s also a little kick of cinnamon as well. Overall, it’s a little too much though. And again, lots of sweetness. Ranking: 4/10