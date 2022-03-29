Pancakes doused in maple syrup are a morning tradition. But a cold glass of fizzy soda — Pepsi or otherwise — probably wasn’t the drink you washed it down with. Sugar on sugar on sugar is … a lot.

And yet… IHOP and Pepsi decided to put these two things together (at last?) in a can of soda. Seriously. Welcome to 2022, the future is grand!

In this era of corporate synergy, the folks at Pepsi recently partnered with IHOP to launch a limited-edition soda called Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola that literally tastes like the aforementioned combination of maple syrup pancakes and cola in one easy-to-guzzle can. Not that IHOP is much of an expert on real maple syrup.

“There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.” Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pepsi said in a press release. “We can’t wait to celebrate those who have an unapologetic love of pancakes by giving the limited-edition cans to 2,000 fans who #ShowUsYourStack online.”

Ah, there are only 2,000 cans of this “soda” for people who love pop with their pancakes, which is apparently a group of people that actually exists. More power to you if you do dig that combo. And a huge shout out to your dentist.

Okay, let’s see what’s actually in this can.

Average Price: Online giveaway

The Soda:

Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola isn’t the first time in recent memory the brand has dropped an over-the-top flavor. There was Pepsi Fire, a cola that tasted like it had red hot candies in it. Pepsi x Peeps had a marshmallow flavor. Pepsi Apple Pie was pretty self-explanatory. Pepsi x Cracker Jack tasted like you submerged a box of Cracker Jacks in a Pepsi and then drank the leftover liquid. Let’s not forget the recently released Nitro Pepsi.