Summer is swiftly coming to a close, so if you’ve been meaning to hit a festival before the Fall school season resumes be advised that you’re kind of running out of time. That said, there are a ton of dates on the books over the next few weeks. This past weekend, electronic music fans were treated to an all-day party at Los Angeles’ Pershing Square, courtesy of Jamie Jones’ Paradise Festival. Based on some of the photos we’ve received from the action on the ground floor, the vibe was absolute unhinged hedonism. In fact, “unhinged hedonism” feels like the general vibe of festivals in 2021, which makes sense because we’ve been living through a tough couple of years. (As always we encourage you to take the Covid precautions that fit your lifestyle and allow you to enjoy yourself without harming others.)

If you’re still looking for a place to let loose, LA festival-goers have one last big summer party when All Day I Dream concludes its 40-city tour on September 4th before heading back to Ibiza. The Lee Burridge hosted festival includes performances from electronic music’s Sohmi, Detlef, Serge Devant b2b Amémé, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, and more and will take place at LA’s Gin Ling Way.

If the idea of dancing for a day like you don’t have a care in the world sounds appealing to you, definitely pick up tickets while you still can. And if you’re not convinced, check out the scene at Paradise below and then tell us that doesn’t seem like what you need right now.