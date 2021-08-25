Soak Up The Last Rays Of Summer With Photos From Splash House 2021

It’s safe to say that summer isn’t going exactly how we envisioned. Thanks to the Delta variant and a lagging vaccination rate, hot vax summer very quickly turned into Summer 2020: The Sequel. But while we’re feeling a lot less optimistic this season than we did in the spring, things aren’t quite as grim as they were last year, especially if you’re fully vaxxed and ready to party. Concerts, festivals, and mass gathering parties are still a thing (for now) so some people are still soaking up the fun wherever it can be had. And for the past two weekends, you’d be hard-pressed to find a venue more fun or unhinged than Palm Springs, California’s Splash House.

This year, Splash House attendees were treated to non-stop partying soundtracked by DJs like Gorgon City, Camel Phat, San Holo, and Cassian across three separate pool-equipped resort venues. Festival-goers decorated their balconies and danced through an atmosphere of waves and bubbles in their best Y2K-inspired beachwear, landing on a fashion aesthetic that looked as relaxed as it did futuristic.

The fun wasn’t limited to the outdoors. Those looking to catch a more relaxed vibe had access to the Green Dragon consumption lounge, which featured interactive kiosks, branded merchandise, a private DJ, and high-end farm-t0-table weed. We have a handful of photos from the last two weekends so that you can soak up the end-of-summer vibes and catch some fashion inspiration for your next poolside party. Let’s dive in.