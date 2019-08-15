Let These Splash House Photos Motivate You To Finish Summer Strong

@splashhouse/Uproxx

Palm Springs is revealing itself to be the ultimate party destination for Summer ’19, thanks in no small part to Splash House. If you’ve somehow missed out on our previous coverage of Splash House’s maximalist pool parties, remedy that immediately. They’re cool and chaotic in all the best ways.

This past weekend was a bit of a victory lap for the festival. They already held one event, back in June. This past weekend proved to be even more epic thanks to an all-star music lineup that featured Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, a DJ set from Toro Y Moi, and DIRTYBIRD label head Claude Von Stroke spinning across poolside stages in the Renaissance, Riviera, and Saguaro Hotels. The whole event was made even cooler thanks to endless after-parties and secret late-night Diplo appearances.

Feel like you missed out? We don’t blame you. In fact, we’re going to intensify that feeling with these photos from the festival floor. If they don’t make you wish you were chilling poolside right now, you may have already succumbed to the start of school season. Check out these photos are let summer last just a little longer.

