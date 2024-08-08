Popeyes is trying to dominate fast food fried chicken, and… they’re coming pretty damn close to doing exactly that. The brand already has the best chicken sandwich, the best bone-in chicken, and some very good chicken strips (I love them, but let’s be real, they can’t compete with Cane’s), and now it’s trying to corner the wing market.

Popeyes has always had wings, but it wasn’t until fairly recently that they’ve tried to capture the sauced wings crowd, first with the launch of its ghost pepper wings, and now six new signature flavors (as well as offering a boneless option).

That expands Popeyes’ roster of wings to a total of seven different flavors. That’s a lot of wings! It’s not quite Wingstop levels of variety, but it’s a marked change to the menu. Which might have you thinking: what’s the best flavor? To unpack that question, we tried all seven signature wing flavors and ranked them from least to most delicious.

Here are our thoughts.

7. Classic Boneless Wings

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the weakest flavor of wings Popeyes makes is the Classic. They’re totally unsauced, and therefore offer objectively, the least flavor of any other option. For some reason, Popeyes wings have all sorts of weird caveats, one of which is that the Classic flavor is only sold in the boneless variety, despite the fact that Popeyes does in fact have bone-in chicken wings on the menu as part of its eight-piece or two-piece white meat meals.

I find that annoying, but, we’re here to talk about flavors so lets move on.

Flavorwise, these wings are fine. The meat is tender and juicy, and the breading has that classic salt-heavy, slightly peppery, garlic and onion forward flavor with a hint of sweetness on the backend. It’s good, but it doesn’t compete with the sauced varieties.

The Bottom Line:

If you want that classic Popeyes flavor, you’re better off ordering tenders or a piece of bone-in chicken. The Classic Boneless are pretty unremarkable compared to the sauced options.

6. Honey BBQ

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Honey BBQ goes pretty heavy on the sweetness. The sauce these wings are tossed in is pungent with a strong garlic scent and a flavor that combines a mix of floral honey and brown sugar sweetness with light smokey notes and a sweet finish.

I think it’s a bit overwhelming and would’ve preferred more emphasis on the smokey aspect.

The Bottom Line:

If you like your BBQ sauce heavy on the sweetness, these wings are for you. If you prefer the more complex and nuanced qualities of the sauce, these fail to deliver.

5. Ghost Pepper

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

The Ghost Pepper wings come with another one of those weird caveats like the Classic boneless. For whatever reason, these wings are only available bone-in. That’s not a problem for me since I prefer bone-in wings, but it begs the question: why?