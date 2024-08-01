If you’re into vacations that combine urban exploration with outdoor adventure (and who isn’t?), you’d be hard-pressed to find a better city to spend a weekend than Denver, Colorado. The Mile High City—nicknamed for its elevation exactly one mile above sea level—is the perfect place for visitors to experience not just vibrant cultural scenes but, within minutes, they find themselves in the Rocky Mountains hiking, biking, or working out with a view.
With 300 days of sunshine annually, even when the temperatures drop, outdoor recreation really… just doesn’t. As a resident of the Denver area, I know firsthand how easy it is to access the great outdoors for the day.
But you don’t have to go far into the Rockies for a scenic workout—head 15 miles or so from downtown Denver to the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater. Each morning, the world-renowned music venue turns into the coolest workout venue.
From organized workout classes to hiking trails and the 543 stairs to climb, there is no shortage of opportunities to get your heart pumping at sunrise with fresh mountain air.
Here is how:
HOW TO GET TO RED ROCKS FROM DENVER:
There are several easy ways to get from downtown Denver to Red Rocks. You can drive, take public transportation, use a shuttle service, ride share, or even bike, but driving is undoubtedly the most popular and quickest way to get to Red Rocks, especially if you are coming from outside the downtown Denver metro area. The drive only takes around 20 minutes and has plenty of scenic views along the way.
SUNRISE WORKOUT OPTIONS:
One of the first things I did when I moved to Denver nearly a decade ago was head to Red Rocks for a sunrise yoga class. I arrived in the parking lot as the first light painted the sky; the cool morning air immediately invigorated me as the iconic red rock formations produced an almost magical glow as the sun came up over the city.
The scene could only be described as spiritual and very Colorado. I’d soon find that the quick drive to Red Rocks on weekend mornings was not just an easy way to get in a workout but a rite of passage for locals and visitors alike. But if yoga isn’t your thing, you have options — whether you’re interested in organized classes or sweating out alone.
ORGANIZED WORKOUTS:
Yoga On The Rocks
The most popular organized sunrise workout is, by far, the aforementioned Yoga On The Rocks. The always-packed summer event series offers a unique opportunity to combine your yoga practice with a truly stunning bucket list view.
The exact dates for 2024 sessions haven’t been released yet, but the series typically runs on Saturday mornings from June to August, excluding the 4th of July weekend. Classes historically begin at 7:00 am, but I’d recommend getting there earlier – for better parking, a better spot for your mat, and to see the sunrise.
In 2023, there were ten sessions total, each costing $18 per class, $85 for five classes, or $160 for a season pass.
SnowShape Winter Fitness
SnowShape Winter Fitness is a pre-season conditioning program designed for skiers, snowboarders, and winter sports enthusiasts. The four-week series—held between mid-September and early October—focuses on different aspects of peak winter performance training to help winter athletes prepare for the upcoming season.
Specifics for 2024 haven’t been released yet, but in the past, each session started at 8 a.m. and was $17 per session or $64 for all four sessions.
ON YOUR OWN:
Hit The Stairs
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre offers a unique outdoor gym environment, and people get creative with their workouts here. One of the most popular ways to sweat is by hitting the stairs. Built into a mountainside, there are 543 stairs to climb, offering a very challenging workout, especially at the high elevation — Red Rocks is over 1,000 feet higher than Denver at 6,450 ft above sea level. Visit any day of the week from morning until afternoon to catch hundreds of people running, walking, or lunging their way up for a cardio boost with a breathtaking view.
Hike Or Trail Run:
The park has several hiking and running trails that wind through the red rock formations, offering a more varied workout experience with some incline challenges.
Red Rocks Trading Post Trail
Distance: 1.6 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
The Red Rocks Trading Post Trail is a short and scenic loop trail that offers a great introduction to the beauty of Red Rocks and a chance to acclimate to the elevation. The trailhead starts near the Red Rocks Trading Post, and from there, the trail winds through meadows and around iconic red rocks that you’ll want to stop at for some pics (or to rehydrate).
Mount Vernon Creek Trail Loop
Distance: 2.3 miles
Difficulty: Easy
The Mount Vernon Creek Trail Loop at Red Rocks is longer than the Red Rocks Trading Post Trail but decidedly more chill, with relatively flat terrain and minimal elevation gain. The trail is near Entrance 2 of the park and a convenient small parking area. Compared to other spots at Red Rocks, the Loop offers a more secluded and peaceful experience, without the dramatic red rock views, but perfect for a cool down or elevation acclimation.
COME BACK IN THE EVENING FOR A BUCKET LIST SHOW:
There’s a reason Red Rocks is legendary, and while the sunrise hikes are part of it, you don’t want to travel here without catching a show in this iconic venue.