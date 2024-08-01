If you’re into vacations that combine urban exploration with outdoor adventure (and who isn’t?), you’d be hard-pressed to find a better city to spend a weekend than Denver, Colorado. The Mile High City—nicknamed for its elevation exactly one mile above sea level—is the perfect place for visitors to experience not just vibrant cultural scenes but, within minutes, they find themselves in the Rocky Mountains hiking, biking, or working out with a view.

With 300 days of sunshine annually, even when the temperatures drop, outdoor recreation really… just doesn’t. As a resident of the Denver area, I know firsthand how easy it is to access the great outdoors for the day.

But you don’t have to go far into the Rockies for a scenic workout—head 15 miles or so from downtown Denver to the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater. Each morning, the world-renowned music venue turns into the coolest workout venue.

From organized workout classes to hiking trails and the 543 stairs to climb, there is no shortage of opportunities to get your heart pumping at sunrise with fresh mountain air.

Here is how:

HOW TO GET TO RED ROCKS FROM DENVER:

There are several easy ways to get from downtown Denver to Red Rocks. You can drive, take public transportation, use a shuttle service, ride share, or even bike, but driving is undoubtedly the most popular and quickest way to get to Red Rocks, especially if you are coming from outside the downtown Denver metro area. The drive only takes around 20 minutes and has plenty of scenic views along the way.

SUNRISE WORKOUT OPTIONS:

One of the first things I did when I moved to Denver nearly a decade ago was head to Red Rocks for a sunrise yoga class. I arrived in the parking lot as the first light painted the sky; the cool morning air immediately invigorated me as the iconic red rock formations produced an almost magical glow as the sun came up over the city.

The scene could only be described as spiritual and very Colorado. I’d soon find that the quick drive to Red Rocks on weekend mornings was not just an easy way to get in a workout but a rite of passage for locals and visitors alike. But if yoga isn’t your thing, you have options — whether you’re interested in organized classes or sweating out alone.

ORGANIZED WORKOUTS:

Yoga On The Rocks

The most popular organized sunrise workout is, by far, the aforementioned Yoga On The Rocks. The always-packed summer event series offers a unique opportunity to combine your yoga practice with a truly stunning bucket list view.

The exact dates for 2024 sessions haven’t been released yet, but the series typically runs on Saturday mornings from June to August, excluding the 4th of July weekend. Classes historically begin at 7:00 am, but I’d recommend getting there earlier – for better parking, a better spot for your mat, and to see the sunrise.