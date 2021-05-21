You know the feeling when you visit someplace new and then start to wonder what it would be like to live there? To wake up each day in a place others only dream of visiting? I do this often. That’s how I ended up in Colorado. And, of course, I’m not the only one. Colorado’s population has grown nearly 15% over the past 10 years, and it’s no secret why. Home to the Rocky Mountains, Colorado is not just a paradise for outdoor recreation enthusiasts, but increasingly for urban exploration as well. I moved to Denver nearly seven years ago and then to nearby Boulder a few years later. And unsurprisingly, I have not even once regretted my decision. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t sometimes take it for granted. That I didn’t sometimes forget that I live in a place other folks travel to for vacation. And travel to Colorado you should. Because there is something so magical about visiting a new place. Especially coming out of the pandemic. The newness and opportunity for respite are turned up to 11. And Denver and Boulder could not be better equipped for a summer getaway. I get asked constantly where to eat, drink, sleep, and explore in the Denver and Boulder area. So I narrowed my personal “local favorites” list down to some absolute musts. If you dig these options, make your plans ASAP. Because US travel is not just rebounding this summer, it’s set to be record-breaking.

The famous Boulder flatirons can be accessed through Chautauqua — a historic landmark. (Also home to an auditorium with an amazing summer concert series, Chautauqua Dining Hall and General Store. Try the ice cream) My personal favorite (and slightly less crowded) hikes are around Mt. Sanitas, slightly north of downtown but still just as accessible and Eldorado Canyon State Park, just slightly south. If you want to explore the town I’d head to Pearl St. Pedestrian Mall to shop and admire the amazing street performers. From there, meander along the Boulder Creek path which is central to downtown (and catch the farmers market on Saturday mornings). I love to walk around the Mapleton Hill Neighborhood just north of downtown and “The Hill” — just south of Pearl — the neighborhood adjacent to the University of Colorado — with all the eclectic food, drinks, and homes you would expect.