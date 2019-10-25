We Asked Bartenders For The Best Rums To Get You Through The Long Winter Months

When we think of rum, our minds tend to gravitate towards Tiki-style drinks like daiquiris, mojitos, and mai tais. Sure, many of these drinks are right at home at a beach on a hot, summer day. But unlike vodka and tequila, you shouldn’t feel like you have put your favorite rum away when the weather begins to turn darker and colder. The fall and winter months are still a great time to embrace this molasses or sugarcane-based spirit. Add your favorite rum to hot mulled cider, mix it into your favorite eggnog recipe, or get extra indulgent and whip up some hot buttered rum for your friends and family.

Just do it the right way with the right rum. Sure, you can go to your local liquor store or bodega and grab a bottle of bottom-shelf rum but Keith Zintakmon, the bartender at JRDN in San Diego, prefers an aged rum when the colder months begin.

“I like a rum that is aged around 12 years and feels like a great intro to sipping rum,” he says.

Of course, you don’t have to buy a rum that’s been maturing for more than a decade, but you should also stay away from one that will burn like liquid fire as it’s going down. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to rums for mixing and sipping during the fall and winter months.