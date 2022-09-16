Calling a bourbon whiskey the “last of its kind” feels pretty inflated from the jump. Some might even call it hyperbole. But it’s true. Wild Turkey’s new limited release of Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse is never going to be seen again, and that’s kind of the whole point.

Let’s get some details out of the way before we dive into the review of the juice. The new Russell’s Reserve line is a limited edition and the first in a yearly expression drop, or “limited collection” if you will. The inaugural edition of the new Rickhouse Collection is from Wild Turkey’s famed and very old Rickhouse C in Camp Nelson, an off-site set of rickhouses where barrels are stored. Rickhouse C at Camp Nelson was literally falling apart and has since been bulldozed. Before that happened, Eddie Russell, Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller, went through and tasted all the barrels and found that the center cut was a honey pot of amazing bourbon barrels. He found 72 prime barrels and made this whiskey.

Here’s what makes this special: each rickhouse/warehouse has its own vibe and biome (if you really want to get scientific). Different warehouses will produce barrels of whiskey with wildly different flavor profiles even though those warehouses are mere yards apart — florae and fauna, atmospheric pressure, stock, weather patterns (and protection from treelines or other warehouses), and human interaction all help create little micro-biomes in each warehouse. So the juice in this bottle of Russell’s Reserve will never be tasted again. That environmental biome that it was made in is gone… forever.

That makes this whiskey something truly special and worth a stand-alone review. So let’s get into what’s actually in this bottle!

