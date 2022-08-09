King of Kentucky is one of the most sought-after and fleeting bourbon releases of the last few years. Even as a whiskey writer and spirits competition judge with lots of sources in the industry, I’ve had a hard time getting my hands on a bottle myself. Luckily, that drought ended when a bottle of King of Kentucky 5th Edition landed on my desk this week ahead of its release. Spoiler alert: this whiskey lives up to the hype and then some.

But before we get into that, let’s dive into why this super rare whiskey is so special. It was launched five years ago by Brown-Forman Master Distiller Chris Morris, Brown-Forman’s man in Kentucky. Morris is best known for his work on Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, among a lot of other hats he wears (Morris also helps make the barrels of Brown-Forman’s other big brand, Jack Daniel’s). He started this particular label to highlight the amazing barrels hiding in the Brown-Forman rickhouses in Kentucky.

This year’s first release (of only two) is a 15-year-old single barrel expression that retails for $250. That doesn’t sound too bad, right? Here’s the rub: these bottles are so revered and rare that the aftermarket price is 10 times that, easily.

Last year’s release is selling for $3,500 already. And here’s the even bigger rub: you’ll need to be in Kentucky for the release in order to snag a bottle (though there will be some bottles in Ohio and Illinois this year too). Oh, and King of Kentucky is often considered the best bourbon of the year by whiskey critics and fans alike. Add all of that up, and you have the perfect storm for a rare release that costs thousands of dollars the second after it hits shelves.

Is it worth it? Oops, yeah, I kind of spoiled that already. Let’s just dive in and see what’s in the bottle.

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Bourbon Posts Of The Last Six Months