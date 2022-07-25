This New Release From George Dickel Isn’t Even Technically ‘Whiskey’

While American whiskeys can be a lot of things, each style does have its own legal definition (and restrictions). One of the big ones is that in order to be called a “whiskey” (bourbon, rye, blended whiskey, etc.), it has to go in the bottle at 80 proof (40% ABV) or above.

That’s the low limit of alcohol by volume that a distiller/blender can adjust to with water (or flavoring) before it’s no longer considered a “whiskey.” Add more water, and you don’t have whiskey anymore. Sounds pretty easy, right? Well, what happens when a whiskey comes out of the barrel below that legal limit?

Head Distiller and General Manager of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. in Tennessee, Nicole Austin, is asking us all to think about just that. Austin just released her fifth edition of Cascade Moon — a series of one-off and very unique whiskeys from the vast rickhouses of George Dickel — to test the waters of what whiskey can and can’t be.

The latest Cascade Moon is a barrel-proof 15-year-old “spirits distilled from grain.” Legally, Austin cannot call it a “whiskey” because this barrel-proof expression is only 39.9% ABV, or 79.8 proof. Otherwise, this is a Tennessee whiskey just like any other made at Cascade Hollow. It’s a conundrum, in that rules are important for continuity but not calling this a whiskey — especially since it is barrel proof, as in, it came out of a barrel at that proof, rather than coming out of a barrel higher and being cut down with water or “natural flavors” afterward to achieve that low ABV — feels absurd.

Okay, let’s get into what’s actually in the bottle.

