A Quick Primer On Scotch Whisky Regions For ‘National Scotch Day’

iStock/Uproxx

If you’re not an avid Scotch drinker, wandering your local liquor store only to end up grabbing a bottle of Laphroaig and a bottle of The Macallan, you’re going to be in for a bit of a shock when you open them later. Though they’re both Scotch whiskies, their flavor profiles are shockingly different. Your bottle of The Macallan (let’s say it’s a 12-year-old expression) was aged in oak barrels before spending a little bit of extra time in sherry butts. The result is a sweet, complex, gateway whisky with hints of cinnamon, vanilla, and Christmas plums.

Your bottle of Laphroaig (a 10-year-old), on the other hand, will pretty much taste like a briny smoke bomb to an unaccustomed palate. The Islay-product is a peated whisky. This means that peat (an oil-rich soil that is dried and burned as fuel in the British Isles) smoke is used to dry the barley later used to make the whisky. The result can be quite surprising, especially if you were expecting something that more closely resembled bourbon.

To truly learn about Scotch, you need to have at least some background on the various Scotch producing regions of Scotland. And there’s no better time to do that than July 27th, National Scotch Day. So get your read on and then get your drink on. Each sip will be all the more satisfying after being schooled on the various Scotch whisky regions.

The Lowlands

The Lowlands are chocked full of lush fields of barley, due to the fact that they have a milder climate than much of Scotland. The whisky distilleries in this region are also known for their large copper stills. Larger stills mean more surface area for the vaporized whisky to mingle. That also means that if you purchase a Lowland whisky, you’re likely to be met with a lighter, sweeter juice than any of the other regions.

Well-known brands: Auchentoshan, Glenkinchie, and Bladnoch