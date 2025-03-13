Shake Shack has a lot going on right now. There is the new spring-inspired shake trio (definitely try the cherry blossom flavor), the brand’s first discount combo meal (one of the most affordable and best-tasting chicken sandwich combos currently in fast food), and the fast casual chain just dropped a trio of new black truffle-infused cheeseburgers. We dig that Shake Shack is giving people a mix of everything, from indulgent treats to affordable meals to the sort of elevated and luxurious takes on fast food that we’ve come to expect from the brand. We’re big fans of luxurious and decadent cheeseburgers, so when the Black Truffle menu was announced, we were already pretty hyped without even trying it. Now that we have, we’re even more psyched! The Black Truffle trio, which consists of a Black Truffle Burger, the vegetarian-friendly Black Truffle ‘Shroom, and the gargantuan Black Truffle Shack Stack is available for a limited time at all Shake Shack locations nationwide. The time frame for this one is unspecified, but given how long Shake Shack’s limited-time burger options usually last, we’re pretty confident in saying this trio is sticking around until the start of summer at the earliest. To help separate the good from the great, we tasted and ranked all three from least to most essential. Let’s dive in.

3. Black Truffle ‘Shroom Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I’m sorry to the vegetarians out there but I’m naming the Black Truffle ‘Shroom as the least essential of the three sandwiches. That isn’t to say that this burger isn’t good though, and in fact it’s a sharp improvement over Shake Shack’s regular veggie burger, the veggie shack. The veggie shack, which features a patty made from a mix of mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, lacks the indulgent decadence of a juicy cheeseburger. The Black Truffle ‘Shroom remedies that, bringing big flavors into the veggie space. The patty — if you want to call it that — consists of a portabello mushroom top filled with Muenster and cheddar cheese, breaded and fried, and topped with black truffle sauce, shredded lettuce, and served on a potato bun. Biting into this burger will treat your tastebuds to a burst (literally, this thing explodes when you bite into it) of rich umami flavors and melted creamy cheese notes. The black truffle sauce, with its pungent and umami-rich flavor, keeps the burger from coming across as too salty and cheesy, while the shredded lettuce adds some additional texture. Generally I’m not a fan of shredded lettuce, but it works in this sandwich, allowing the burger to stay crisp and not come across as too soft and soggy. The Bottom Line: Shake Shack’s best veggie burger, but at the end of the day, still a veggie burger. So if you’re a hardcore carnivore, look elsewhere. 2. Black Truffle Burger Thoughts & Tasting Notes: This isn’t the first time we’ve had the Black Truffle Burger, the burger hits the Shake Shack menu at least once a year, and every year we order it. It’s that good. The burger features an Angus beef patty (or two if you opt for the double), topped with a thick layer of melted Gruyère cheese, a generous handful of fried sweet onion, and a double layer of thick black truffle sauce. Biting into this burger is an explosion of flavors. The sumptuous juiciness of the beef is elevated by the creamy and salty Gruyère, while the fried onions bring a delicate sweetness, a much-needed contrast to the intense umami flavor of the black truffle sauce. The Bottom Line: This used to be Shake Shack’s most decadent umami-rich burger, but now that honor goes to our number one pick. We’d still say this one is worth ordering, as the fried onions add a touch of sweetness that plays nicely with the rich and intense flavors of the black truffle.