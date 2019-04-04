Shake Shack Has An Exclusive ‘Game of Thrones’ Secret Menu

04.04.19 54 mins ago

Shake Shack/Game of Thrones/Uproxx

New Yorker’s, prepare to become the envy of the Seven Kingdoms. Starting today, the Madison Square Park Shake Shack will have a secret Game of Thrones-inspired menu that features a new exclusive burger and milkshake. Shake Shack making this a New York exclusive is really giving the rest of us some bad vibes, what do they take us for — Wildlings?! Get the memo Shake Shack, the wall is down and we’re the free-folk now.

Okay, enough nerding out. To access the secret menu customers will have to order their food in the ancient Game of Thrones tongue of High Valyrian, which, frankly, is asking a lot. Shake Shack’s — we mean, Rholītso Rhakion’s — new burger, the Dakaro Parkliapos, or Dracarys Burger, is a double Shack burger with a fiery spicy sauce, bacon, a special blend of Shake Sauce that makes use of scallions, hot sauce, and herbal blends, and melted Monterey Jack cheese, which is a Shake Shack rarity. The new Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos or “Dragonglass Milkshake” if you’re lazy, is a chocolate mint milkshake topped with shards of Dragonglass made from toffee, butter, and black food coloring. We could make a joke about how White Walkers better stay away from the Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos but honestly, all this High Valyrian has us exhausted.

The new burger will be available from the Madison Square Park Shake Shack until April 21st, with the shake sticking around a bit longer until May 19th. Check out the High Valyrian translation guide below and practice that pronunciation so you don’t make a total fool of yourself while you order food in a made up fantasy language.

Shake Shack

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#Food#Game of Thrones
TAGSFast Food CultureFOODgame of thronesSecret Menushake shack
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP