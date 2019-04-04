Shake Shack Has An Exclusive ‘Game of Thrones’ Secret Menu

Shake Shack/Game of Thrones/Uproxx

New Yorker’s, prepare to become the envy of the Seven Kingdoms. Starting today, the Madison Square Park Shake Shack will have a secret Game of Thrones-inspired menu that features a new exclusive burger and milkshake. Shake Shack making this a New York exclusive is really giving the rest of us some bad vibes, what do they take us for — Wildlings?! Get the memo Shake Shack, the wall is down and we’re the free-folk now.

Okay, enough nerding out. To access the secret menu customers will have to order their food in the ancient Game of Thrones tongue of High Valyrian, which, frankly, is asking a lot. Shake Shack’s — we mean, Rholītso Rhakion’s — new burger, the Dakaro Parkliapos, or Dracarys Burger, is a double Shack burger with a fiery spicy sauce, bacon, a special blend of Shake Sauce that makes use of scallions, hot sauce, and herbal blends, and melted Monterey Jack cheese, which is a Shake Shack rarity. The new Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos or “Dragonglass Milkshake” if you’re lazy, is a chocolate mint milkshake topped with shards of Dragonglass made from toffee, butter, and black food coloring. We could make a joke about how White Walkers better stay away from the Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos but honestly, all this High Valyrian has us exhausted.

The new burger will be available from the Madison Square Park Shake Shack until April 21st, with the shake sticking around a bit longer until May 19th. Check out the High Valyrian translation guide below and practice that pronunciation so you don’t make a total fool of yourself while you order food in a made up fantasy language.