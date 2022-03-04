South Beach Food & Wine Festival
Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz / South Beach Food & Wine Festival
Life

Photos From South Beach Wine & Food Festival That’ll Leave You Longing To Eat And Party Miami-Style

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

If there’s one city that does dining and nightlife right, it’s Miami, Florida. And what better way to indulge in the delicious cuisine and epic party vibes that Miami has to offer than with a days-long celebration of food, music, and wine?

The Magic City held its 21st annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival from February 24 to February 27, 2022. Attendees savored mouthwatering bites and tasty sips from more than 400 renowned chefs, culinary and lifestyle personalities, winemakers, and spirits producers. In addition to the endless supply of food and drinks from the best restaurants in the US, the event hosted a slew of celebrities like Kate Hudson, Adam Levine, Eva Longoria, Pharrell, and Guy Fieri (to name a few).

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival was an event to remember, to say the least, and one that you don’t want to miss come next year. We’re already looking forward to the good eats offered at the yearly event. Until then, the 30 photos below will hold you over — and get you in the mood to eat and party just in time for the weekend.

RELATED:

South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Artists To Watch For March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×