If there’s one city that does dining and nightlife right, it’s Miami, Florida. And what better way to indulge in the delicious cuisine and epic party vibes that Miami has to offer than with a days-long celebration of food, music, and wine?

The Magic City held its 21st annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival from February 24 to February 27, 2022. Attendees savored mouthwatering bites and tasty sips from more than 400 renowned chefs, culinary and lifestyle personalities, winemakers, and spirits producers. In addition to the endless supply of food and drinks from the best restaurants in the US, the event hosted a slew of celebrities like Kate Hudson, Adam Levine, Eva Longoria, Pharrell, and Guy Fieri (to name a few).

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival was an event to remember, to say the least, and one that you don’t want to miss come next year. We’re already looking forward to the good eats offered at the yearly event. Until then, the 30 photos below will hold you over — and get you in the mood to eat and party just in time for the weekend.

RELATED: