Like many spirits, the tequila marketplace is dominated by big names. We’re talking the likes of Don Julio, Jose Cuervo, and Patrón. Those tequila brands (and some other big hitters) are popular for many reasons. They produce high-quality tequilas, they brand well, and they’re available almost anywhere. But while we’ll throw back a Patrón shooter or enjoy a glass of Don Julio any day of the week, we also like to broaden our horizons whenever possible.

That’s why we decided it was time to seek out some lesser-known, underrated tequilas. Luckily, with the popularity of the spirit in recent years, there are a lot of brands and expressions just waiting to be discovered. To find some of these hidden gems, we turned to the professionals for help — asking a handful of well-known distillers and spirits experts to tell us their picks for the most underrated tequilas to drink right now.

Keep scrolling to see all of their sweet agave picks!

La Gritona Reposado

Melissa Katrincic, founder of Conniption Gin in Durham, North Carolina

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $45

Why This Beer?

I am going to highlight La Gritona Reposado Tequila based on word of mouth and my admiration of a fellow woman owner and distiller, Melly Barajas. Like my team here at Durham Distillery being majority women, Melly built and runs her distillery with a team of only women in Jalisco. Their meticulous processes ensure their tequila’s reputation for quality and authenticity. She also supports her local community by donating the agave remnants to local farmers for cattle feed, and she uses hand-blown recycled Mexican glass for her bottles.

I admire Melly and hope to meet her someday.

Espolòn Blanco

Josh Miller, co-founder of Owen’s Craft Mixers in New York City

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $25

Why This Tequila?

Espolòn makes the best value tequila, and I’m a big fan of value especially when it comes to tequila. The tequila is very mixable, but I don’t necessarily recommend drinking it straight. It’s really at the right price point if you’re going to make or order a mixed cocktail. Especially, the always reasonably priced Espolòn Blanco is made with 100% Blue agave to give it a vegetal sweet, clean flavor profile that mixes well.

