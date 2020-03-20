Pretend You’re Outside Enjoying Spring By Sipping These Wheat Beers

Spring has officially arrived. Although, many of us probably haven’t noticed yet, because we’re stuck in our homes and apartments trying to keep busy (by reading, playing video games, and watching Netflix). But even amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the emergence of spring means spring beer. Sure, you might not be able to get out and peruse the aisles at your local beer store. But you can order beer through a variety of services like Drizly and Tavour. On top of that, your local craft breweries need your business more than ever. Order some of your favorite beers for pick up or to-go and help ensure they’ll still be able to make beer for you and your community in the future. In these early days of spring, we recommend giving wheat beers a try. This seasonal, usually hazy style is perfect for this time of year — when the mother nature isn’t quite sure if she’s done with winter just yet. “Schneider Aventinus hands down is the wheat beer to drink throughout winter and to keep drinking on the way into spring,” says Cody Henson, beverage director at The Alida Hotel in Savannah, Georgia. “This dark-colored wheat beer is roasty but bursts with banana and prune. Love that stuff.” Since we’re always down to hear from the pros, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which wheat beers to drink while you’re quarantining this spring.