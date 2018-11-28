Starbucks Is Ushering In Winter With A New (Sugary) Juniper Latte

11.28.18 3 hours ago

Starbucks

I love the idea of seasonal drinks. The fact that giant global corporations are still willing to only sell certain popular items for a limited time warms my heart. Having said that, I rarely like seasonal products. Anything Peppermint? No thanks. Pumpkin Spice? Garbage. The Shamrock Shake? Give me a fucking break. Love the concept, hate the execution. So I can’t help but be intrigued by Starbucks’ latest attempt at a seasonal drink — The Juniper Latte.

A previous iteration of the Juniper Latte appeared at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle last year, but Starbucks has overhauled that recipe and are now taking it nationwide. The juniper syrup is infused with sage to counterbalance the overwhelmingly piney taste of juniper, and topped with a velvety foam and dusting of pine-citrus sugar, making for a pine-like latte with citrus undertones. This says winter so much more than peppermint ever could.

That light dusting of sugar is surely used to make up for the lack of sugar in this botanical beverage right? Wrong. Check out the nutritional facts below.

Starbucks

Around The Web

TOPICS#Coffee#Starbucks
TAGSCOFFEEseasonalSTARBUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP