Starbucks Is Ushering In Winter With A New (Sugary) Juniper Latte

Starbucks

I love the idea of seasonal drinks. The fact that giant global corporations are still willing to only sell certain popular items for a limited time warms my heart. Having said that, I rarely like seasonal products. Anything Peppermint? No thanks. Pumpkin Spice? Garbage. The Shamrock Shake? Give me a fucking break. Love the concept, hate the execution. So I can’t help but be intrigued by Starbucks’ latest attempt at a seasonal drink — The Juniper Latte.

A previous iteration of the Juniper Latte appeared at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle last year, but Starbucks has overhauled that recipe and are now taking it nationwide. The juniper syrup is infused with sage to counterbalance the overwhelmingly piney taste of juniper, and topped with a velvety foam and dusting of pine-citrus sugar, making for a pine-like latte with citrus undertones. This says winter so much more than peppermint ever could.

That light dusting of sugar is surely used to make up for the lack of sugar in this botanical beverage right? Wrong. Check out the nutritional facts below.