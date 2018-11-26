Bartenders Tell Us Which Distilleries To Visit This Winter

iStock/Uproxx

The fall and winter just seem to leave us lusting for travel. Earlier, we wrote about road tripping to breweries during these colder months. This week, we direct our attention to beer’s higher-alcohol-content sibling — liquor.

The United States is dotted with distilleries. Just like the craft brewing boom gave birth to countless breweries across the country, the craft distilling boom has done the same. Wherever you live, there’s sure to be a small, medium, or giant distillery just waiting for you discover.

In order to figure out which direction to point our cars (or where to fly to), we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best distilleries to visit this season.

Jack Daniel’s

Don Hernandez, beverage director at Holston House in Nashville

“My favorite distillery to visit is Jack Daniels in Lynchburg, Tennessee. This is a huge operation that produces almost a barrel of whiskey a minute. In doing so, it employs many people within the community.

“All the whiskey is produced in one facility, and the grounds are beautiful. The tour is very informative, and there is a rich sense of history and pride. Pro tip: make sure to reserve a seat at Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House for a family style meal that shares the tradition of southern hospitality.”