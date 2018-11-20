Glimpsing The Future Of Caffeine At The LA Coffee Festival

Dane Rivera

We’ve all tried to make that early morning coffee run before work. You know, the one we never make on time (despite leaving our houses fifteen minutes earlier than normal). It’s an awkward moment when you tell your boss you’re going to be a bit late, only to roll up half an hour later with a steaming cup and a muffin in tow. But we go through great lengths to be with the one we love and a cup of coffee is worthy of mass adoration.

Coffee has been there for us through late-night cram sessions, the daily grind, and hangovers aplenty. But in recent years, coffee has been seen as more than just a kickass legal drug that doesn’t suffer from antiquated social stigmas, it’s also been fully hipsterfied. The craft movement has hit coffee in a big way and we all reap the spoils.

No place exemplifies this better than last week’s Los Angeles Coffee Festival. Created by festival-head Jeffrey Young, the Coffee Festival made its west coast debut in Los Angeles at Downtown’s Magic Box convention hall this week. Naturally, I showed up — ready to peep the trends and get caffeinated as hell.

Dan

A major gripe I have with the Magic Box is its low ceilings, but the Los Angeles Coffee Festival expertly remedied this situation with beautiful booth designs and an abundance of house plants. The three-day event played host to both local and international roasters, coffee clubs (a real thing), and featured interactive exhibits and samples upon samples of creative coffee, or tea-based drinks.

The festival started promptly at 9:30 a.m. and while that sounds tragically early, it makes perfect sense considering the subject matter. I naively went in thinking this was going to be different than any festival I’d been to before. Without beer gardens, the urge to expand one’s mind with psychedelic drugs, and tragically late headliners, just what kind of festival could it be?

But make no mistake — the Coffee Festival will f*ck you up.

While many at a festival will flock to the nearest beer garden or drink vendor, at the Los Angeles Coffee Festival every vendor is a drink vendor. One minute you’re walking around sampling coffee, talking about coffee, learning about coffee, and suddenly your brain is pinballing wildly as you accidentally speed-walk in an endless circle around the convention hall.

Your heart pounds, you become slightly confused, your body begs for hydration (luckily there are hydration stations) and you start being overly friendly with everyone.

“OHHAIGREATTOMEEETYOUIMDANEFROMUPOXXX!”

I’ve never complimented a stranger at a festival, but suddenly I was asking people where they got their pants, telling them about how much I loved their make up, and asking if they’d tried the Blue Moon Matcha milk tea at the Rishi Booth yet.

“ILLSHOWYOUANDIMIGHTASWELLGETANOTHERTOO!”

What can I say? Caffeine is a hell of a drug.