The Between The Sheets Is The Only Valentine’s Day Cocktail You Need

The best Valentine’s Day cocktails are the ones that you can make easily but also taste delicious with a sexy edge. The Between The Sheets is exactly that. This cocktail is so freaking tasty. The mix of lime, orange, cognac, and light rum come together to make something truly special in a glass.
This cocktail is also pretty damn easy to make. The liquor in the mix is all equal measures. There’s a touch of lime juice that needs squeezing. Otherwise, you just have to shake a cocktail shaker with some ice and prechill a couple of glasses. Anybody can do it.
The best part is that this drink has a lightness to it that’s enticing. The sweet citrus really helps it feel like it’s floating on a cloud. And yes, the name is adequately sultry for the occasion.
All of this makes the Between The Sheets a great Valentine’s Day cocktail — so let’s dive in!
- It’s A Great Weekend For A Bourbon Old Fashioned — Here’s Our Recipe
- The Fall Old Fashioned Is The Perfect Weekend Sipper — Here’s Our Recipe
- This Smoky Negroni Variation Is The Perfect Backyard BBQ Sipper — Here’s Our Recipe
- The Wisconsin Old Fashioned Is Wildly Unique And Perfect For August
- The Revolver Is The Perfect Midwinter Cocktail — Here’s Our Recipe
Between The Sheets
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. cognac
- 1 oz. light rum
- 1 oz. triple sec
- 0.25 oz. fresh lime juice
- Orange peel
- Ice
You don’t have to go crazy with ingredients here. I’m using standard Hine Rare Cognac and Equiano Light Rum. They’re both great for mixing and won’t break the bank. The rest is pretty straightforward.
What You’ll Need:
- Coupe (prechilled)
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Paring knife
- Hand juicer
Method:
- Add the cognac, rum, triple sec, lime juice, and ice to a cocktail shaker. Affix the lid and shake the drink vigorously for about 15 seconds or until the shaker is ice-cold to the touch.
- Get the prechilled glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail into the glass.
- Express the oils from the orange peel over the cocktail and rub the peel around the rim and stem of the glass. Discard the peel. Serve.
Bottom Line:
This is so good. It’s light, delicious, and a little boozy. There’s a nice depth of oakiness and dried fruit from the cognac that plays nicely with a hint of funk from the rum with a touch of sugar cane. The lime adds lightness while the orange liqueur sweetens the whole affair. The orange oils at the end are essential in adding to the lightness, sweetness, and softness of the cocktail.
This is a winner for easy cocktail shaking tonight. Trust me, it’ll wow.