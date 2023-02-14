Between The Sheets Cocktail
iStockphoto/UPROXX
Life

The Between The Sheets Is The Only Valentine’s Day Cocktail You Need

The best Valentine’s Day cocktails are the ones that you can make easily but also taste delicious with a sexy edge. The Between The Sheets is exactly that. This cocktail is so freaking tasty. The mix of lime, orange, cognac, and light rum come together to make something truly special in a glass.

This cocktail is also pretty damn easy to make. The liquor in the mix is all equal measures. There’s a touch of lime juice that needs squeezing. Otherwise, you just have to shake a cocktail shaker with some ice and prechill a couple of glasses. Anybody can do it.

The best part is that this drink has a lightness to it that’s enticing. The sweet citrus really helps it feel like it’s floating on a cloud. And yes, the name is adequately sultry for the occasion.

All of this makes the Between The Sheets a great Valentine’s Day cocktail — so let’s dive in!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months

Between The Sheets

Between The Sheets Cocktail
Zach Johnston

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. cognac
  • 1 oz. light rum
  • 1 oz. triple sec
  • 0.25 oz. fresh lime juice
  • Orange peel
  • Ice

You don’t have to go crazy with ingredients here. I’m using standard Hine Rare Cognac and Equiano Light Rum. They’re both great for mixing and won’t break the bank. The rest is pretty straightforward.

Between The Sheets Cocktail
Zach Johnston

What You’ll Need:

  • Coupe (prechilled)
  • Cocktail shaker
  • Cocktail strainer
  • Paring knife
  • Hand juicer
Between The Sheets Cocktail
Zach Johnston

Method:

  • Add the cognac, rum, triple sec, lime juice, and ice to a cocktail shaker. Affix the lid and shake the drink vigorously for about 15 seconds or until the shaker is ice-cold to the touch.
  • Get the prechilled glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail into the glass.
  • Express the oils from the orange peel over the cocktail and rub the peel around the rim and stem of the glass. Discard the peel. Serve.

Bottom Line:

Between The Sheets Cocktail
Zach Johnston

This is so good. It’s light, delicious, and a little boozy. There’s a nice depth of oakiness and dried fruit from the cognac that plays nicely with a hint of funk from the rum with a touch of sugar cane. The lime adds lightness while the orange liqueur sweetens the whole affair. The orange oils at the end are essential in adding to the lightness, sweetness, and softness of the cocktail.

This is a winner for easy cocktail shaking tonight. Trust me, it’ll wow.

Travel Guides
A 20-Something’s Advice For Your First Trip To Paris — The Touristy Stuff And The Underground
by: Uproxx authors
These Photos Of ‘Day Zero, Tulum’ Make A Festival In Mexico Look Way Better Than Whatever The Hell You’re Doing Right Now
by: Uproxx authors
Here’s Exactly How To Get A Reservation For Yosemite’s Firefall In 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: El Ganzo is a Burning Man-Style Art Oasis That Will Light Your Soul on Fire
by: Uproxx authors
Our Travel Writers Call Out Their Favorite Manhattan Hotels
by: Uproxx authors
How Festivals And Hotels Are Collaborating To Throw Better Parties
by: Uproxx authors
×