These Cannabis Strains Will Ensure Your Spring Party Season Is Lit

The coziness of winter is finally coming to an end. The weather is warming up across the country. The outdoors are calling as the prospect of spring break looms over our upcoming plans. We’re not sure where your head is at right now, but we could really use a break from all the recent stress we’ve been under. Politics, pandemics, poboys (this one isn’t stressful, I just needed a third “p”), forget all that noise. Let’s gather some friends (or kick it alone if you’ve had enough of them), light up, and burn a bowl of good herb until the only thought in your head is “… what?” Since the weather is begging us to go outside, we’ve decided to focus this season’s list on hybrid and sativa strains that’ll keep you active, energetic, social, and euphoric. There’s nothing worse than getting a case of couch-lock from a heavy indica while you’re out on a hike, kicking it in the park, or at a party. But if you’re all about the heavy stuff, we made sure to include a couple of indica strains for you that’ll chill you out at night and wind you down for the next day’s party. Here are all the strongest weed strains to keep your spring party season lit.

Snoochie Boochies View this post on Instagram 🔥🌿🙈 #snoochieboochies #hardlymillennial #vegancat A post shared by Nick Bello (@bello1014) on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:50pm PST THC: 24.92%

CBD: 37.5%

Strain: Sativa If you’re looking for a great wake-and-bake strain, it doesn’t get much better than Caviar Gold’s Snoochie Boochies. This strain has the distinction of being Caviar Gold’s only sativa strain and was made to the flavor specifications of Kevin Smith (who also named the strain). What did Smith want? Breakfast it turns out. Snoochie Boochies has a distinctive maple tone to its smell and flavor, which is another reason it makes such a good wake-and-bake weed. Caviar Gold’s practice is to dip each of their flower buds in a THC concentrated distillate, giving Snoochie Boochies a whopping 24 percent THC and 37 percent CBD which makes the strain feel high quality and medicinal. The high CBD level in this strain (the highest on this list by a mile) melts away anxiety and leaves you in a clear headspace to tackle whatever is ahead. It’ll even obliterate a hangover thanks to its nausea reducing benefits. Head to Caviar Gold to find Snoochie Boochies at a dispensary near you. Strawberry Cough View this post on Instagram Strawberry Cough in stock!!! #sativa #CBD #hemp #smoke #LitAlternativesLLC #strawberrycough #flower #corpuschristitx A post shared by Lit Alternatives LLC (@lit_alternatives_cc) on Mar 2, 2020 at 5:18pm PST THC: 17.5-24.3%

Strain: Sativa Strawberry Cough gets its name from the sweet strawberry-like aroma of the buds. A jar of this stuff is practically potpourri. Unfortunately, smoking this stuff isn’t as sweet an experience as the smell suggests. Instead, Strawberry Cough offers up a heavy herbal and peppery taste with a hint of dryness that can cause you to, well, cough. I’ve found that whether smoked from a bong or vaped, there is no avoiding the dry throat closing sensation a hit of this strain provides. If you’re prepared and open to the coughs, they’ll only make you feel higher and the head trip that Strawberry Cough is clear-headed, allowing you to feel sufficiently stoned but still capable of conversing and laying your thoughts out to those around you. It’s a great, anxiety-killing social strain. Check Leafly to find Strawberry Cough at a dispensary near you.