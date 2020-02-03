A Review Of Two Strains From The Game’s Weed Line, Trees By Game

When I first laid eyes on The Game’s cannabis line, Trees by Game, I was confused. By “Trees by Game” did they mean West Coast rapper The Game? Or was the “Game” in that moniker some sort of Cannabis grower burning up the scene who I’d just never heard of? In retrospect, that latter idea seems… really dumb. What other Game is there? The man is an icon. It’s just that Jayceon “Chuck” Taylor has face tatts and lives like a goddamn John Woo movie, so you can forgive me for thinking his weed line would forgo using his image on their package and instead go the subtle route.

That isn’t a knock against Trees by Game by any means. The packaging is, in a word, elegant. Each flower jar comes in a white and blue box, with a clean font, some triangle patterning, and a black and a foggy black and white photo of the LA skyline as seen from Echo Park. Celebrity-branded weeds aren’t usually this pretty, the Game could’ve easily slapped his face on the box or edited a photo from Getty that made him look like he was laying in in a room of fresh cannabis like our un-subtle asses. But he didn’t, because The Game operates like a boss.

After some digging, I found that Trees by Game is one of seven brands currently owned by the California and Kentucky based Vertical. While the Game isn’t out on a farm somewhere caring for row after row of cannabis, he is personally involved in the selection process of each strain (this is often called “white-labeling” and probably comes with money upfront and a percentage deal for Jaceyon). If that makes you feel like Trees by Game is a simple cash grab, feel free to call it Trees Curated by Game. Or just shut up and smoke it because all that matters is whether or not it’s good weed. Frankly, I like my Game rapping and telling stories about his insane life than worrying about spider mites or whatever.

I digress. The point is that The Game is in the weed — ahem — game. Both strains I sampled from the line were sourced from Verticals’ Needles California grow house and packaged a month prior. They held up shockingly well. I generally buy weed in small batches because I like it to be as fresh as possible, but the glass flower jars that hold Trees by Game keep your weed pretty damn fresh. Each nug from both jars I received was sticky and pungent, just what you want out of your weed.

Here’s what I noticed in my smoke through.