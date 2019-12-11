These Cannabis Strains Will Make Your Holiday Season Cozy As Hell

December is a curious month, as it is billed as both “the most wonderful time of the year” and incredibly stressful because of those same things that make it wonderful. There are a ton of fun events like gift exchanges, tree decorating, and parties. But these all demand planning, preparation, and artfully composed shots for Instagram. With only 31 days in the month, there’s hardly enough time to hold down a job, maintain decent interpersonal relationships, and get all this crap done. This is why it’s so important to find time to get time to cuddle up and recharge this month. And we think cannabis can be the key to doing so. The following list contains ten weed strains that we’ve found to be super helpful in finding our snug, cozy happy place. In some cases, it’s a strain that made making seven trays of sugar cookies a reality, and in others, it made us the giggliest tabletop gamer at a family Cranium gathering. But all of them are good for sliding on some wool socks, climbing under a blanket, and watching as many movies as possible before drifting into an untroubled sleep. There really isn’t a bad strain here. Read through to see if your faves made the list, and if not, hop into the comments to shout them out. Everyone likes a weed recommendation.

Wedding Cake View this post on Instagram It's always 420 somewhere 🤙🏼 The name Wedding Cake certainly conjures up more of a buoyant spring feeling than a blustery winter one, but this balanced, indica-leaning hybrid is genuinely perfect for curling up in front of a fire or television. The high starts in the head, with some euphoria and speeding up of thoughts. Before an hour elapses, the body high follows, leaving limbs warm and heavy. It's perfect for a media binge on a cold night because your mind remains totally alert and tuned in while your body is happy to chill. A cross between the popular strains Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie, this strain is a bit sour and tangy with a vanilla creaminess that makes it tasty in the way that a cherry vanilla clafouti is. Wedding Cake also has a really rich mouthfeel that's decadent — like a winter dessert should be. Blue Hawaiian View this post on Instagram Wishing you good health, happiness and success in the coming year. Happy New Years! Another strain whose name doesn't inspire images of sugarplum fairies and frolicking snowmen, Blue Hawaiian is a 50/50 hybrid that sounds like the perfect accompaniment to a night of tiki drinks. However, this cross between Blueberry and a Hawaiian sativa landrace is ideal for December days and nights spent celebrating with friends and family. It definitely makes your spirits rise and sends a warm tingle racing through your body, making it good for people who feel a little down in the darkness of winter and/or stressed about hanging with a million people. You might expect Blue Hawaiian to have a grape or berry taste, but that's not the case. Instead, the smoke leaves a piney, woody flavor behind. If you're the sort that has to have a live tree in your house for the holidays and gets excited about fir and balsam candles, you'll really appreciate the taste of this strain.

Bubblegum View this post on Instagram Do you start early or are you a last minute shopper? Either way, The Botanical Co. has goodies to fill your stockings!! #420life #cannabiscommunity #cannabischristmas #marijuana Strains don't have to be lauded and win awards to be enjoyable, but it certainly doesn't hurt. Bubblegum has won multiple times at both the High Times Cannabis Cup and the Spannabis Cup because it creates such a powerful, euphoric high. The indica-leaning hybrid is great for people who have the kind of stress, anxiety, or mood disorders that render them incapable of truly relaxing and getting cozy. A few hits of Bubblegum and most people experience body sedation and a focused, meditative state of mind perfect for hanging with others and wrapping presents while listening to holiday music. This strain is named for its fragrance, which is pure sugary pink bubblegum. The flavor has mild elements of it as well, but overall, it's more floral and fruitier than sheer Bubble Yum. Some people even pick up some bitterness and earthiness. Jack Frost View this post on Instagram What's a Kushmas tree without some stoney ornaments? People looking for the perfect strain to enhance a chilly day spent around the house will dig on this sativa dominant hybrid. Jack Frost's lineage includes classics like Jack Herer, White Widow, and Northern Lights, so it's no surprise that it is so popular. Like those strains, it is uplifting and euphoric, making it a good social strain, but it also works perfectly for enjoying your own company because it makes you super happy and giggly. Whether you're decorating solo or doing some last-minute shopping online, this strain will up the fun levels in a big way. Plus, just a couple bong rips will leave you high for up to three hours, and that's excellent bang for your buck. Jack Frost has a very smooth, clean smoke that makes it easy on the lungs and pleasurable in the mouth. Plus, the flavor is very seasonally appropriate — with notes of wood, pine, and earth. It evokes walking in the woods with the same overall soothing effects that actually walking in them would give you.

SFV OG Kush View this post on Instagram 💨🎄Let's Get Lit🎄💨 SFV OG Kush is a phenotype of OG Kush that was cultivated in San Fernando Valley. It was awarded a third place in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup's indica category, and it definitely deserved the high ranking because it is a solid strain. Probably better for use in the evening as you wind down for bed, SFV OG Kush makes you super happy and a little spacey before the body buzz sets in and sends waves of relaxation radiating out from your spine. It's perfect for sipping peppermint schnapps laced cocoa and watching your favorite holiday films before the comedown eases you into a restful sleep. During such a stressful season, being able to get quality rest is priceless. This is another strain with an earthy pine flavor that is super reminiscent of Christmas trees. It's genuinely delicious, which is why users who consider this strain one of their favorites recommend vaping it in order to get the most flavor out of it. Ice Cream View this post on Instagram Happy holidaze 🍁 —————————————— @fentybeauty STUNNA Lip Paint #fentybeauty #fenty @makeupmadamecosmetics $5 Loose Glitter in Elizabeth #makeupmadame #civrie #holidaymakeup #merrykushmas #happyholidaze We feel that it's always the right time for ice cream, and that position extends to this indica dominant hybrid as well. Having placed in more than one Highlife Cup, this strain has a solid reputation for enhancing users' creativity, improving their moods, and providing some enjoyable sedation. It's super helpful in enabling people with anxiety and depression to find relief and joy, making it great for those times when winter stress gets in the way of spending a relaxing night with friends making crafts, playing board games, making a big dinner, or watching Scrooged for the 50th time. It will also give you hella munchies so have lots of cookies on hand. This strain both smells and tastes like sweet ice cream. In addition to sugary notes, some people also pick up vanilla, honey, and nuttiness. Its smoke is very smooth, as well, making it have a nice richness in your mouth to accompany the creamy flavor on the exhale.