If you find yourself struggling to figure out what to buy your favorite stoner this holiday season, you’re definitely overthinking the whole thing. Take it from our weed-loving writers, getting us weed for the holidays might seem too obvious, too simple, too easy but, we’re an easy crowd. People who love to get high love to, well, get high. So yes, we could buy edibles, flower, or vapes ourselves, but the high somehow just hits harder when we haven’t paid a cent for it. So we’re going to make this as easy as possible for you by dropping a cannabis gift guide curated by stoners for stoners. From accessories, to flower, to edibles, we have all the bases covered. So find the price point you’re comfortable with and buy with confidence!

Flower Cannabiotix — Cherry Dairy Price: $45-$65 We’re big fans of Cannabiotix here at Uproxx, it’s one of our go-to flower brands. CBX sports excellent genetics, heavy THC content, and high quality fragrant and tasty flower. Simply put, this is one of the best brands on the market right now if you’re looking for a euphoric, sense-altering high (if you like to keep things more mellow, respect, but this isn’t the brand for that). The strain that has us buzzing right now is Cherry Dairy, a hybrid cross between the brand’s GOAT’d Cereal Milk strain, and the fan favorite Cherry Pie. Cherry Dairy packs a powerful punch with 30-34% THC and a fragrant cherry and vanilla aroma and flavor, producing a body buzzing and powerful high. This is a strain designed for chilling out as you let euphoric waves wash over you. Get it here.

Connected — Gelonade Price: $45-$65 For smokers looking for a great sativa strain, look no further than 1st place Cannabis Cup winner, Connected’s Gelonade. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain features 20-26% THC and a tangy citrusy flavor that tickles the nose and provides a euphoric, sense-enhancing high that is perfect for day tripping, concerts, and chilling in the outdoors. The strain is dominant in the terpenes limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, which provides a mood boosting, stress-busting high with subtle relaxing properties that’ll have you chilled out but not couch locked. Get it here. Birdies Prerolls Price: $12-$35 I’m generally more of an edible guy than a smoking guy, but we have to shout out Birdies Prerolls for this guide. Newly distributed by the folks at Wyld, Birdies are straight rolls, emphasis on the roll. That means you won’t run into clogging issues that can come with stuffed cones. With original, light (a CBD:THC hybrid), and ultra (.87 grams per roll vs .7) varieties, Birdies is aiming to satisfy all smokers to meet their particular needs. They come in 10, 5, and 3 packs, and can be found in both the California and Arizona markets. And with their instantly recognizable flamingo on the packaging, they’ve got the brand recognition for your friends to know they’re about to partake in a quality smoke. Get it here.

Edibles Stizzy Price: Varies I can’t speak for the greater United States, but there might not be a cannabis brand with a stronger foothold in Southern California than Stizzy. With tons of standalone shops plus placement in private dispensaries, Stizzy is both easy to find and incredibly consistent. They’re one of our favorite brands. They’ve undergone a bit of a rebrand in recent years in terms of packaging, but don’t be concerned that the products have lost any of their effectiveness. If flavor is a big selling point, Stizzy has a wide range, including Lemonade and Tropical categories with several flavors under each banner. They’ve also recently launched more socializing-focused drink products. But my favorite is their Sleep line, great for winding down at the end of the night with 2:1 THC to CBN dosing. Get them here.

Wyld Price: Depending on location, but often between $16-$20. From Central Oregon to homes everywhere, Wyld is an example of a cannabis brand done right. Though they’ve become omnipresent at most any dispensary worth a damn, this hasn’t come with any sacrifice to quality or consistency. In fact, the brand touts its commitment to constant improvement via its team of food scientists. And with a massive range of flavors and doses, from 1:1:1 THC, CBG, and CBC in their Grapefruit to a blissful Blood Orange with 1:1 THC and CBC, there is literally something for every taste preference and high preference. This year, Wyld introduced a new Kiwi flavor with a dosage that was new to us, 1:1 THC:THCV. THCV is more for functional day use and has been dubbed “weederall” due to its use for focus, energy, and decreased appetite. As someone who gets particularly snacky after consuming most products, this was a welcome change to my experience. But whether you are an indica, sativa, or hybrid type, Wyld has you covered with its tasty line. Get it at The Travel Agency in New York or here for the location nearest you. Good Tide Price: $20-$22 I’m gonna stick with Wyld for a second to highlight another brand from them, Good Tide. Good Tide was launched relatively recently in 2022 to provide a cannabis gummy made with single-strain hash rosin and infused with tropical-inspired real fruit flavors. They’re delicious, fast-acting, and consistent in their high. Good Tide is also more environmentally conscious than most cannabis brands. They’re vegan, the packaging is compostable, and they use real fruit in their recipe. Their menu is a bit less expansive, but that just means that they’ve been able to focus on a great product that hits in each of its forms. For THC-only offerings, check out their Mango, Guava, and Pineapple offerings. But we can also vouch for their 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN Passion Fruit flavor for end-of-day relaxation. Get it at The Travel Agency in New York or here for the location nearest you.

Zen Price: Varies A lot of edibles will advertise their taste, and to be frank, if it is included on this list, it generally tastes pretty good. But if I were going to put one brand on the top of the mountain for taste, it would be Zen. These are the only gummies I’ve ever had that I would eat as pure candy. Fruit Punch and Watermelon in particular rival any product bearing those flavors. Zen has greatly expanded its lines in recent years, for all sorts of varieties, both in flavor and form. We now have minis, which are exactly as they sound: a smaller gummy packing the same dosage. There are also single gummy packs featuring a single 50mg or 100mg gummy in each package. Zen’s products also now include drinks, vegan chocolates, and even CBD-forward products for use without the high. We’re a big fan of this brand, and think they are really going places in the cannabis space. Get it here. Wynk Price: $26.99 for a four-pack of 10mg drinks, $19.00 for a 10 pack of gummies. If you’re familiar with Wynk, it’s probably through its drink line, which has become a staple at social hangs. The low-dose offerings are great for gatherings, where its 0 calories and 0 sugar mean a guilt-free consumption of its very functional 2.5 and 5gm THC doses. But, if you’re like me, you’ve longed for something a little stronger and Wynk is now delivering. They’ve recently unveiled a 10mg seltzer in Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Raspberry Lemonade. This might be a little less useful for communal moments, but is ideal for usage in the privacy of your own home, when you want a single drink to do the job. The fact that they’re delicious is just icing on the cake. And if drinks aren’t your thing, Wynk is also now wading into the gummy market, with 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD packs that feature a variety of flavors: Black Cherry, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. Get it here.

MariMed Price: Varies MariMed is a new one for us and we had a chance to sample a variety of products that would make great holiday gifts. Bubby’s Bread offers Pumpkin Bread Bites, a manageably dosed, delicious sweet treat of mini muffins perfectly themed for pumpkin-spiced season. They come in a 5 pack of 5mg muffins, so snack sparingly or down the whole thing in one sitting. Also in theme for the holidays are Betty’s Eddies in Cranberry Orange, full-spectrum cannabis chews with warming winter spices. Loaded with 5mg of THC and 30mg of CBD in each bite, they live up to their branding – Bundle Up Betty’s – to provide holiday comfort. And if holiday collabs aren’t in the cards for your gifting, try InHouse’s new sour gummies line, which come in a variety of flavors, including our favorite Cherry Lemonade. Get it here: Betty’s Eddies, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked Kynd Gummies Price: $15-$30 per 10-piece or 20-piece pack While the story of legal cannabis products in the United States began relatively recently, Kynd reflects a more than 30-year history of growing experience and more than a decade on the market. That’s the kind of well-traveled product precision that is evident in everything they make, right down to the vibrant, no-frills packaging and dedication to clean pectin-based, vegan, and gluten-free gummies with all-natural flavors. We especially like their flavor roster, with both sour and traditional options. Their Florida Orange offering is balanced with 10mg of THC and CBD per piece, while the relaxing indica Blue Raspberry and Tropical Pineapple are great for unwinding after a long day. They even have my favorite, the sleepy option, packed with CBN in a delicious Bedtime Blueberry flavor. Get them here.

Accessories Pax Flow Price: $350 If you’re all about the clean full-flavor experience of vaping but aren’t into oils and concentrates, the Pax Flow allows you to vaporize your favorite dry herb. The Flow takes Pax’s pocket sized design and outfits it with a hybrid conduction and convection oven, providing dense vapor that attempts to mimic the experience of classic combustion. And it works pretty darn well! If you have past experience with dry-herb vapes, you’re probably aware that the air path can be akin to sipping a thick milkshake through a straw. The Flow remedies that issue with a new air path that provides size times the airflow of previous Pax models. Pax already provided the best airflow in the market, so this improved path only makes the device even more satisfying to use. The Flow makes ditching smoke easy, and we love it for that. Get it here. Ashtray Set By Seth Price: $72 Help update the stoner in your life’s smoking table with this adorable ashtray set designed by Seth Rogen! Seth Rogen has single handedly changed what the image of a stoner is. In the past that archetype fell somewhere between the Venn diagram of Jerry Garcia, Cheech & Chong, and Bob Marley. Rogen took that ‘60s imagery and brought it into the future… and by future we mean the 1970s. We’re still waiting for someone to bring the look of the cannabis lifestyle into the 21st century, but in the meantime, we’ll take Rogen’s minimalist ‘70s vibe over the crunchy granola hipping thing! Rogen’s sense of style translates completely to his pottery (if you weren’t aware, in addition to addicting and smoking weed, Rogen’s other passion is pottery) offering sleek minimal pieces that make the act of smoking just look better. Ask yourself this, would you rather ash your blunt into a peace-sign shaped ash-tray, or this ultra stylish notched ceramic bowl, with a matching saucer, and for no reason what so ever, a little vase to put flowers into? We’re going to guess you’re in the latter camp if you’ve bothered to read this far. Get it here.

Puffco Proxy Modular Vaporizer Price: $250 If you felt left out reading our glowing review of the Pax Flow because you’re all about concentrates, don’t worry, we’ve got a vaporizer for you too! The Puffco Proxy is a modular vaporizer specifically designed for wax, live resin, and other vape-able oils. The pipe features a 3D ceramic chamber with multi-surface heating elements, Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C charing, and a modular design that is easy to clean and allows you to bring in periphery devices, like the Proxy Bub for water filtering bubbles. Aside from all the tech, the real draw is the shape — it’ll have you feeling like Sherlock Holmes, if he was solving crimes in space! Get it here. Vitae Glass 16” Voyager UFO Bong Price: $249 In 2025 you don’t get a lot of stoners smoking out of bongs. What was once the ideal way to smoke has been left by the wayside in favor of portable vapes, joints, and edibles. And we’re not surprised that bongs have fallen out of favor — they’re fragile, annoying to clean, and aesthetically loud, calling way too much attention to themselves. But Vitae’s glass bongs are of a different class.