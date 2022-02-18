System of a Down isn’t the first band that comes to mind when you think “weed.” “Aerials,” doesn’t make you want to light up the same way… just about any Snoop track does, B.Y.O.B. (that’s bombs, not beers) can’t exactly be described as chill, and “Chop Suey,” beautiful and transcendent as that breakdown sounds when you’re stoned out of your mind, doesn’t have any explicit lines about weed. It’s certainly not overt, in the way Bieber’s “Peaches” is. So we don’t blame you if you weren’t on pins and needles just waiting to find out more about System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian’s weed brand.

That said… maybe you should have been. Because Odadjian’s cannabis brand, 22Red, is more than a cheesy vanity project or a celebrity gash grab — something the weed space is flush with. There’s actual passion behind this company and the quality of bud proves that.

22Red (which is available at select dispensaries in CA, OR, and WA) takes Odadjian out of the picture. He’s not on the packaging, he didn’t personally design the jar a la Seth Rogen, his name isn’t anywhere in sight. There is no mention of System of a Down or a strain called “Chop Suey.” Everything is focused on just the important stuff, the bud.

According to the website, the brand sees itself as a “boutique quality cannabis brand” and the frosty nugs from the brand’s stock — which are sourced from a variety of master growers in California and hand-selected by Shavo — illustrate that. The brand’s seemingly obscure name was inspired by Shavo’s love of numerology and synesthesia, according to the brand’s website the number 22 “possesses the energies of your biggest dreams,” so if there was ever a doubt in your mind whether Shavo actually smoked weed… we can confidently say he does.

But how does his weed smoke? We found out by sampling three of the brand’s strains. Here are our stoned thoughts.