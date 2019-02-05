T-Mobile/Taco Bell/Uproxx

T-Mobile customers rejoice! The cellular phone carrier has been making a name for itself with weird deals like free Netflix and in-flight texting and data, and now, for a limited time, the ’T’ in their name will stand for ‘taco.’ Seriously, because T-Mobile is partnering with Taco Bell and giving out free tacos every week until whenever it is they decide to stop. The deal doesn’t have an announced end date as it is part of the carrier’s T-Mobile Tuesdays, which features weekly deals on everything from free Lyft rides to movie tickets.

Starting today, so long as you sign up for Taco Bell Online you can walk into a Taco Bell and claim your free crunchy or soft taco on Tuesday, and then again next week, and again, until you’ve had too many tacos. No purchase necessary. What is the likelihood that you’ll walk into a Taco Bell and not buy anything else? Not likely at all, but hey you could challenge yourself if you’re saving up for a big vacation or a nice new pair of kicks.

T-Mobile Tuesdays began back in 2016 and yet AT&T and Verizon haven’t come up with anything nearly as cool. What gives? All we can say is the grass is looking an awful lot — if not greener — then at least more interesting over on taco eating side. View other T-Mobile Tuesday deals here, and if you’re already a customer go get that taco!