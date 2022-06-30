Jack in the Box, with its Munchie meals, Sriracha Curly Fry burgers, and weird-ass tacos, has always been the go-to fast food spot for hungry stoners and late-night partiers in need of a big greasy meal to cap off the night. I mean, the chain even has a section on its menu called “Late Night” — it knows its audience and it caters to them well. But Jack better watch the throne because someone is coming for his stoner crown and that someone is… an inanimate bell.

It’s Taco Bell. We’re talking about Taco Bell.

The Bell might not have anything on its menu as insane as Jack in the Box’s Chick-N-Tater Melt Munchie Meal, which features a croissant topped with bacon, hashbrowns, and fried chicken smothered in three kinds of cheese and ranch sauce (ranch on a croissant, let that set in) served alongside two tacos and curly fries, but they’ve come pretty close. Aside from the Mexican Pizza, which has stoner written all over it, Taco Bell has given us several different iterations of Nacho Fries, turned a chicken patty into a taco shell, and has given us two different Doritos-flavored tacos. So while few of those enjoy permanent menu status, Taco Bell is certainly pulling its weight with the stoner snack food-loving community.

I should know — I’m part of it!

This is why I’m so psyched that Taco Bell is finally dipping back into the snack pantry for inspiration with its new Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap. Like the Doritos Locos Taco, the concept here is simple: two beloved Taco Bell classics rebuilt with a giant Cheez-it in place of a fried tortilla. The Cheez-It has been specially made for Taco Bell and, according to the press release, is approximately 16 times the standard size.

The experimental tostada and Crunchwrap will only be available at a single Taco Bell in Irvine, California and only for two weeks, so if you don’t live in SoCal you’re going to have to wait a bit. Luckily, we’ve picked up both for a full review. This way when the Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap do eventually hit Taco Bells nationwide (and let’s face it, it will, the Doritos Locos Tacos are a best seller) you’ll know whether it’s worth the pickup.

Let’s eat, starting with the lesser of the two.