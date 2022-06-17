Why have a picnic in the park when you can have a full-blown festival in the park? That’s exactly what Welsh DJ Jamie Jones and LA-based production company Future Primitive did when they created Paradise in the Park.

Paradise began as a summer residency at Ibiza’s legendary DC-10 in 2012 but has since turned into a globally renowned event series. Its most recent extravaganza went down last weekend (June 11) in Downtown LA’s Pershing Square. Jamie Jones, along with other renowned electronic music producers, performed alongside a backdrop of the iconic DTLA skyline. The lineup also included Dubfire b2b Art Department, Carlita, DJ Holographic, and Airrica.

If you’re in need of something to get you excited for the weekend ahead, the photos below should do the trick. Scroll through the vibrant scenes of Paradise in the Park to inspire your weekend plans.

