Happy 4/20, stoners! Welcome to the first April 20th in over two years where the idea of sharing a joint or a bong hit with your favorite stoner buddies doesn’t feel like a death wish. Thank god, because cannabis has always been a drug best smoked communally. Stoners garner a lot of eye rolls for thinking the world would be better if every single person just took the time to toke, but if you’ve ever passed a joint between the most random gathering of people at a party (and if you smoke weed, you definitely have) you’ll recognize that there is a lot of truth to that sentiment. Point being, good herb brings people together. It gives us all a chance to connect, break bread, chill out, tune in to our senses, and laugh with one another. And with this 4/20 being the biggest celebration of the power of cannabis in over two years, you’re going to want to show up with some good herb in tow. But before you drop almost $100 (after taxes) on some top-shelf weed, you probably want to know if you’re getting the best bang for your buck. Cannabis is like alcohol, a lot of the best stuff you’re going to find carries a high price tag (but this isn’t always the case, low THC strains from respected cultivators are an absolute steal because the market over-values THC percentage). But like alcohol, some brands ask for more than they are worth. So in celebration of 4/20 and in an effort to get you the best herb you’ll smoke all year, we’re listing the top shelf strains that are actually worth your money. We’ve personally smoked all of these strains multiple times and can vouch for both the cultivators and the consistency of quality. These strains stand above the rest in terms of both flavor and high — check them out!

Alien Labs — Xeno Price: $60 THC: 27.68% Flavor & Effects: Alien Labs consistently produces some of the most beautiful flower grown in California. Each of the brand’s strains is represented by dense crystal-adorned frosted nugs with wiry orange hairs and purple flecks throughout, and the hybrid strain Xeno, is probably one of the most beautiful. The bud here is a deep green which helps the dark purple flecks stand out even more. The strain is a cross between Zkittlez and Kush Mints, giving off an invitingly sweet and slightly fruity smell with a diesel-forward body, producing a high that begins behind the eyes in a gentle buzz and slowly oozes through the rest of the body producing feelings of intense calm and giddy euphoria. As a brand, Alien Labs is pretty thoughtful with its packaging. The indoor flower comes in a black glass jar, protecting your herb from harsh UV light, with holographic labeling, and clear packaging dates (but no cultivation date, sadly). Still, I’ve yet to find a jar that didn’t consistently deliver sticky fragrant buds. The Bottom Line Expensive, sure, but the bud is consistently sticky to the touch and fragrant, two good indicators of quality weed. I’ve yet to smoke an Alien Labs strain that disappoints, and Xeno is one of the best. ‘’ CBX — Cereal Milk Price: $71 THC: 31.36% Flavor & Effects: CBX’s Cereal Milk is hands down my favorite cannabis strain currently on the market in California. While I’ll admit that the price of a jar of this stuff is well past the level of being considered absurd, what you’re getting in each eighth is high-quality bud harvested not long before being packaged for your smoking pleasure.

Generally, when I pick up an eighth of Cereal Milk from one of my local dispensaries, I’m smoking something that was packed within the two weeks that I’ve bought it, That speaks to the strain’s popularity, dispensaries literally can’t keep this thing on the shelf. This is a good thing for all of us, it means when you do get a jar you’re smoking something fresh, which has been a real problem ever since most dispensaries switched over to a retail model. This indica-dominant hybrid strain features frosty green buds that provide a euphoria and munchie-inducing high. At 31% THC, a single hit of this stuff, regardless of your tolerance level, will result in a sudden head change that will have you blissfully content with the moment. Time feels like it’s standing still when you’re smoking Cereal Milk, remember that it’s not though or you’ll end up spending the day listening to records and exploring your thoughts (not a bad day, if you have some free time). The Bottom Line An earthy citrus-forward weed with sweet top notes that will instantly transport you to a calm state of well-being.

Connected — Gelonade Price: $65 THC: 25.7% Flavor & Effects: A cross between Lemon Tree and Gelato 41, Connected Cannabis’ Gelonade is one of the best most premium strains you’ll ever smoke. The high comes quickly here, a single hit will instantly elevate your mind and body to a state of euphoric bliss as waves of well-being radiate through your entire body. While you can feel a definite buzz throughout your limbs, this sativa-dominant strain won’t make you feel heavy or weighed down. You’ll just feel so blissfully high that functioning might take a bit more effort. Not because you’ll be too sluggish to think, but because everything around you will be radiating, tantalizing the senses. This is a great strain if you plan on hitting up a museum or going out for lunch in an outdoor setting. Flavorwise it leans on the citrusy side of things, with sweet tropical fruit notes and a tangy smell, making it a pleasure to smoke via a bong or vaporizer. Careful when handling this bud though, it’s sticky as hell and will gunk up your grinder — it’s best to keep all that stickiness on the bud itself so you can smoke it. The Bottom Line Truly premium cannabis, Connected’s indoor strains are an embodiment of the advances that are capable in controlled growing setups. Sticky, flavorful, and powerful. Fresh Baked — Versace Price: $65 THC: 25% Flavor & Effects: This brand has a much smaller presence on the California cannabis scene than some of the big brands we’ve included, but if you can get your hands on some Fresh Baked cannabis the next time you’re chilling out in Southern California, definitely do, because this label offers only high-quality bud with beautiful frosty nugs that provide lots of flavors and a great high.

The Versace strain is a hybrid that combines East Coast Sour Diesel and Sunset Sorbet genetics, offering a gassy earthy flavor with hints of berries and citrus zest on the top end. Unlike a lot of the other strains on this list, this one leans on the sativa side — with a high that cuts anxiety, stress, and body pain instantly, and stays cerebral, ensuring you can stay active or tackle that creative project with a fresh perspective. The Bottom Line A sativa dominant hybrid with a fruity aftertaste and a high that stays cerebral but still melts stress and aches.