Paul Oakenfold — the world-renowned DJ/ music producer — is a man of many layers. He’s most famous as an electronic dance music artist, having performed at Stonehenge, the Great Wall of China, Mount Everest, and clubs around the world. No big deal. Peel back another layer and you’ll discover that he’s also a qualified chef, a former A&R honcho for Champion Records (he signed DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, as well as Salt-N-Pepa), and the co-owner of award-winning Perfectomundo Tequila. His cool is undeniable.

With Cinco de Mayo behind us and summer on the way, we decided to ask the tequila aficionado to explain why a Brit ended up feeling such a deep connection to the agave-based spirit and how he’s spending his days under quarantine (hello, new record). Oakenfold will also be joining this Thursday, May 7th, at 4 pm PST on Instagram Live via @UPROXXLIFE to guide us through a mini tequila cocktail session.

How’s quarantine life been for you? What’s keeping you motivated and occupied?

I’m in the studio a lot, making music and trying to finish my record. That’s really my priority. During downtime, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, spending time rearranging all my books, and — this will sound strange — but doing a lot of washing [clothes]. Which I kind of enjoy, to be honest with you. I’m doing things I’ve never had time to do because I was too busy to do them. When I was a kid, I used to take my clothes to the laundry and now I’m doing these sorts of things and it’s taking me back to my early days.

You mentioned you’re working on a new record. Is there a set release date?

We’re trying to get singles out as soon as possible. I don’t want to hold onto it too long. In the studio, I’m always trying new things. It’s a little bit more difficult lately — because I like to be in the room with my fellow musicians and now we’re doing stuff from afar. There are two ways you can go. You can hang on to your record until after we’ve got over the worst, then everyone will be releasing music or I’m just going to release it as it comes and enjoy the moment of sharing it with people.

That’s a good game plan. We really don’t know when this will all wrap up. So, why withhold all your new music from the world?

Yeah, exactly.

You’ve done so much in your career from DJing back-to-back with Carl Cox at Stonehenge to performing at Mount Everest. Then, of course, you have your own tequila, Perfectomundo. So, how did this come about?