Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Are Throwing A Star-Studded Virtual Block Party

With livestreamed DJ sets and beat battles becoming the de facto official entertainment of the Great Quarantine Of 2020, it was only a matter of time until some of the biggest names in music began to hold their own digital concerts, festivals, and shows. While DJ D-Nice’s Club Quarantine and Swizz Beats’ Verzuz series give fans plenty to look forward to each weekend, the next evolution of the format has apparently arrived thanks to two of hip-hop’s original party starters: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

This Saturday, May 9, from noon to midnight EST, Bel Air’s favorite hip-hop duo will host the “Break The Monotony Block Party” on Instagram Live featuring a star-studded showcase of their veteran DJ friends. Guests include DJ Clark Kent, D-Nice, Just Blaze, and Neil Armstrong, with each guest checking in from their own handle, with some of the sets running concurrently, festival style. The principal duo has also announced a limited-edition collection of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air merchandise going on sale May 9, with a percentage of proceeds to be donated to No Kid Hungry‘s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

In a press release, Jeff said of the block party, “It’s humbling to see how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and our music has transcended time and continued to shape pop culture. Between this new collection and the block party, I hope we can come together during these trying times, celebrate culture, put smiles on people’s faces and raise money for an important cause.”

