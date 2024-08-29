Finish: On the finish, there’s a bit of oak, honey, and bright red cherry, but it’s so brief that you’ll find yourself reaching for a second sip rather than savoring your first. Bottom Line: There are outlines of a really flavorful bourbon here, so it’s easy to see why Old Forester originally introduced this expression in the late 1950s to ingratiate themselves with the growing cocktail culture. This entry-level offering from Old Forester showcases the more mellow side of their bourbon portfolio and is well-suited for a smooth, neat sipping experience. 19. Weller Special Reserve ABV: 45%

Average Price: $32 The Whiskey: Weller Special Reserve is the entry-level offering in the highly sought-after Weller lineup, which features the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection’s William Larue Weller as the jewel in its crown. Like all others in the Weller lineup, Weller Special Reserve showcases Buffalo Trace’s wheated mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is effusive with honeysuckle and corn-laden sweetness for a mellow and inviting initial pop of aroma. However, there isn’t much underneath those notes on the nose, with only a gentle vanilla aroma and a slightly artificial floral aspect coming through on return visits. Palate: That floral aspect, which was relegated to being a background player on the nose, comes through with gusto on the palate while clover honey and faint vanilla notes do their best to contend with it from the sidelines. The flavors are speciously rich, but the whiskey’s thin texture prevents them from coming anywhere close to their full potential. Finish: The finish is where this bourbon gains a few extra points, as the flavors of honeysuckle and vanilla manage to survive the watery mouthfeel and cling to the back of the palate for a satisfying send-off. Bottom Line: Weller Special Reserve has never been my cup of tea, even as a last-ditch replacement for the genuinely remarkable Weller Antique. That said, if you squint, there’s just enough flavor in every sip to give you glimpses of just how good Buffalo Trace’s wheated bourbon mash bill can be with additional aging, higher proof, and selective blending. This one may be only slightly above average overall, but it fits the bill nicely as a smooth bourbon option. 18. 1792 Sweet Wheat Bourbon

ABV: 45.6%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: As the first limited edition offering from the 1792 lineup, making its debut back in 2015, Sweet Wheat still holds a place of reverence with many bourbon consumers. Aged for eight years and utilizing wheat in the mash bill, this product is made at the Barton 1792 Distillery, owned by Buffalo Trace. That last tidbit has led to speculation that this product might be strikingly similar to Buffalo Trace’s other celebrated wheated bourbon lineup, Weller, though that speculation is unconfirmed. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Sweet Wheat lives up to its name without being saccharine-sweet. Instead, it treads lightly with scents like bubblegum, bright cherries, and caramel corn. As those top notes blow off, there’s a heartier undergirding of leather, cocoa, and cinnamon bark lying in wait. Palate: Mature oak and caramel notes come across the palate at first before vanilla extract, and a slight bit of doughiness emerges at midpalate. Clove, straw, and a healthy dose of black pepper usher in the transition to the finish as this creamy-textured whiskey slowly coats your palate. Finish: Living up to its name, the finish on this whiskey is short and sweet with a bit of wheat funk, black pepper, and brown sugar. Bottom Line: 1792’s Sweet Wheat expression has maintained its popularity thanks to a mild-mannered nature that makes it a treat to sit back and enjoy. This is a whiskey that will meet you in the middle when you go searching for flavor notes, revealing itself after inspection, but otherwise remaining creamy and demure. Something to be mindful of. 17. Yellowstone Select Bourbon ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Yellowstone’s history dates back to 1872, and its Master Distiller has the most famous last name in bourbon: Stephen B. Beam. A blend of 4- and 7-year bourbons, Yellowstone Select is the entry-level offering from Limestone Branch Distillery’s Yellowstone lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Yellowstone Select Bourbon opens with cherries and the aroma of the limestone water used to bring it to proof. There are gentle oak tones, faint rye spices, and a strong showing of corn pudding as well.

Palate: Once the whiskey hits your palate, the corn pudding note leads the way with the taste of limestone water, giving it mineral-like steeliness and some faint butterscotch notes. The mouthfeel is pretty average, but when the object in mind is “smoothness,” you don’t want an overly slick texture mussing that up. Finish: The finish concludes quickly, leaving some rye spice, peanut shell, and a slight coriander note behind. Bottom Line: Yellowstone’s flagship bourbon has an impressively mellow flavor profile that brings some fun grain-forward notes. This, paired with a sweet kiss on the finish, makes it a great choice as a smooth sipper. 16. Larceny Wheated Bourbon ABV: 46%

Average Price: $25 The Whiskey: Larceny Wheated Bourbon gets its moniker thanks to a legend about a Treasury agent named John E. Fitzgerald, who was reputed to have “used his keys to the warehouses to pilfer bourbon from the finest barrels.” The crime earned him infamy and now acclaim as his name adorns the label of Heaven Hill’s most widely available wheated bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Larceny bourbon is mellow and light with clover honey, some indistinct lemon zest, and vanilla coming across expressively. In the background, there’s a touch of smudging sage and sawdust. Palate: The flavors in Larceny bourbon are surprisingly well-developed, as the gentler notes of vanilla, honey, and citrus really shine and complement the liquid’s lean texture and limited complexity. While it echoes the simplicity of earlier bourbons on this list, it also reflects a turning of the corner with regard to flavor development and depth.

Finish: The finish here is curt, as it fades pretty quickly, with honey, cereal grains, and a touch of white pepper providing the closing salvo. Bottom Line: Wheated bourbons are commonly regarded as far tamer and mellower than their rye-recipe counterparts, and that reputation is on full display with Larceny. As an easy-sipping and easily found wheated bourbon, Larceny is a rock-solid bourbon if you’re looking for something smooth. 15. Green River 1885 Bourbon ABV: 42.5%

Average Price:$22 The Whiskey: The latest in Green River’s whiskey portfolio, 1885, is intended to be a back bar staple. Made from 76% corn, 15% rye, and 9% malted barley, this bargain bottle is heavily advertised to be a mixer first and a sipper second. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brazil nuts, mint, and cotton candy open up the nosing notes on this interesting bourbon at first pass. After a few shakes of the hand and swirls of the glass, this one begins emitting an aroma of cornbread and peanut shells, making for a satisfying blend of scents. Palate: The whiskey has an immediately noticeable medium-bodied, supple texture that swiftly finds all corners of your palate and fills it with honey-roasted peanuts, bubble gum, and corn Pops. There’s a nice sizzle of black pepper and caramel to be found at midpalate, which ushers in more of the sugary corn cereal flavors before transitioning to the finish. Finish: The finish on Green River’s newest whiskey features abundant orange peel, powdered sugar, and grain-forward corn notes. It lingers somewhere between having a short and medium-length finish, and the closing impression satisfactorily caps off the deceptively tasty pour. Bottom Line: While 1885 was clearly made for mixing thanks to its balanced, far-flung flavor profile, punctuated by pops of baking spice, it does quite a good job of being a smooth bourbon all on its own. The steady, substantive texture is the star of the show, but the intriguing flavors in this bottle aren’t far behind. 14. Four Roses Bourbon

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $21 The Whiskey: Four Roses Bourbon is the brand’s most prevalent and affordably priced offering. New for 2024 is its revamped label design, though the consistent, high-quality flavor profile that fans have come to expect over the years remains unchanged. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Four Roses Bourbon begins with a touch of honeysuckle, the floral aspect of rosewater, and stone fruits like white peach and Golden Delicious apples. Palate: This whiskey is surprisingly spry on the palate, as the lean mouthfeel allows notes of black tea, white peach, and honey to coast over your tongue. A touch of vanilla and black pepper spice can be found as each sip transitions from midpalate to the finish, which adds a bit of nuance to the generally light flavor profile. Finish: On the finish, the sweet notes make their final stamp, with honey and vanilla leading the way as this pour succinctly falls off the palate. Bottom Line: This whiskey works wonders as a secret weapon for bourbon novices because its gentle, sweet flavor profile comes at you free of any rough edges. Thanks to its approachable ABV and easy-to-appreciate flavor profile, you can skip the ice and avoid the fuss of mixing this one into a cocktail; this stuff is damn good on its own. 13. Starlight Distillery Carl T. Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 46%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Carl T. Bourbon Whiskey features a blend of 3-grain and 4-grain mash bills that then undergo a full sweet mash fermentation process. After being distilled in copper pot stills, the straight bourbon whiskey is then aged for a minimum of 4 years at the Huber estate in Borden, Indiana, on the same site the family has called home since 1843. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes begin with a vivacious red berry aroma, most reminiscent of dried strawberries and Rainier cherries, before buckling under the weight of butterscotch, sweet oak, and candied walnuts.

Palate: On the palate, the flavor of lively red berries makes this whiskey pop. Gentle butterscotch and oak tones help to elevate that fruit-forward experience on the front of the palate. As it transitions to the middle of your tongue, you start to pick up some faint hazelnut and grain-forward notes reminiscent of cornbread. The mouthfeel is slightly oilier than your average bourbon, which is a welcome feature because this pour doesn’t pack much heat, so the creamy texture serves to enhance the notes without singing the edges of your tongue. Finish: The finish here has some freshly cracked black pepper, and the cherries fade in favor of butterscotch and mellow oak as it recedes swiftly but satisfactorily. Bottom Line: While the Huber family has been producing spirits for several generations, it’s only in the last decade that they’ve begun their full-force whiskey-making. Take advantage now. Their bourbon is only improving as they gain experience. Still, for those in the know, they’re already releasing a vast range of impressive bourbons that can satisfy anyone, from those just starting to the savviest whiskey enthusiast. 12. Angel’s Envy Bourbon ABV: 43.3%

Average Price: $44 The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy’s flagship expression, its Kentucky Straight Bourbon, is blended in small batches of 8 to 12 barrels at a time and finished in 60-gallon ruby port wine casks. This expression’s base liquid is typically aged up to 6 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Angel’s Envy doesn’t shy away from the influence of its finishing cask as the aromas associated with port wine come tumbling out of the glass. Think candied walnuts, red berries, and a lovely mingling of vanilla and milk chocolate. The base whiskey peeks through ever-so-slightly, but the fruit-forward sweetness shines the brightest. Palate: On the palate is where Angel’s Envy’s base spirit begins to assert itself as the gentle undulation of caramel and oak prop up those rich berry-forward flavor notes from the nose. The whiskey has an almost sticky texture, starting off austere at the front of the mouth before sinking its hooks into the edges of the tongue and asserting those rich red berries, walnut, and clove notes.

Finish: On the finish there’s a flourish of freshly cracked black pepper that adds depth to the red-berry flavors and a gentle oak tone that sits on the middle of the palate, extending the finish into the medium-length range. Bottom Line: If you want the short and simple, here it is: this is a bourbon that excels by being rather unlike a bourbon. The ruby port notes do a lot of the heavy lifting, but what makes that a plus and not a minus is the fact that this is a bourbon that can deftly capture an audience more attuned to wine or mixed drinks, making this a smooth option and one readily capable of creating new fans. 11. Blue Note Juke Joint Whiskey ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $32 The Whiskey: Blue Note’s Juke Joint Whiskey is their entry-level product, sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and aged for at least three years before bottling. The mash bill is 70% Corn, 21% Rye, and 9% Malted Barley, which internet sleuths will note is a mash bill currently popular with clients of Green River Distillery’s sourced bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins a bit grassy with grain-forward notes of corn before accenting aromas of butterscotch, youthful oak, and fresh red cherries begin to rise to the top. Palate: Once on the palate, Blue Note Juke Joint Whiskey follows the nosing notes closely with a faint grassiness that gives way to corn pudding, bright underripe red cherries, and butterscotch. The mouthfeel is lean, which adds to the approachability of the whiskey, lending to it the precise smoothness that we’re looking for. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is fairly brief and marked by the appearance of pears, light lemon zest, and youthful oak as the grassiness subsides and leaves the gently sweet top notes behind. Bottom Line: Blue Note Juke Joint Whiskey has just the right amount of polish to make it an excellent choice for sipping neat. The flavors aren’t loaded with depth, but what you sacrifice in complexity, you gain in smoothness — exactly what we’re looking for here. 10. Still Austin Straight Bourbon “The Musician”

ABV: 49.2%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Still, Austin’s primary bourbon offering is comprised entirely of Texas grains, with 70% white corn, 25% rye, and 5% malted barley making up the mash bill. It’s distilled on a 42-foot column still in downtown Austin, TX. Tasting Notes: Nose: Aroma notes of caramel and stewed apple cascade out of the glass as soon as you pour this whiskey out. Give it some time to develop. Raisins, raw dough, and black pepper will draw you further in and whet your palate before the first sip. Palate: Once in the mouth, this whiskey is far sweeter than the nosing notes initially indicated, with warm caramel enveloping the tongue while the flavor of raisins and dark chocolate follow in its wake, cascading across your palate with purpose. There is also a significant uptick in spice here, with black pepper detonating at midpalate and carrying through to the finish. That’s worth noting because ‘smoothness’ is the game’s name here, and it rocked the boat a little bit, though it is well-integrated with the overall flavor profile. Finish: The finish features a touch of leather, honeyed mint tea, and a strong dose of the aforementioned black pepper, causing it to linger for a moderate amount of time after the final sip. Bottom Line: Still Austin’s Bourbon is pretty smooth, just not as smooth as the nine bourbons above it on this list. That said, it presents a delicious medley of flavors that will reward those who are more acclimated to bourbon’s prototypical heat and spice notes while maintaining an even-keeled profile that should be palatable, even with its relative potency, to newcomers. 9. New Riff Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: New Riff, founded in 2014, is pumping out high-quality bourbon and rye via its bottled-in-bond flagship offerings and innovative limited editions that utilize esoteric grain varietals. For this entry-level bourbon, made according to bottled-in-bond specifications, they eschew chill filtration and utilize a mash bill of non-GMO grains: 65% corn,30% rye, and 5% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on New Riff’s bourbon is full of honey and caramel, two notes that rise to greet the olfactory senses quite distinctly. It’s a feature found throughout New Riff’s product line: aroma and flavor notes that are clearly defined and well-developed.

Palate: In the mouth, New Riff bourbon remains true to the brand’s core with a very ‘clean’ and distinct set of flavors that range from sweet cherry, honey, youthful oak, and grains. The grain note tastes similar to Corn pops, the cherry flavors are bright and ripe, and the texture is spry and substantial. At midpalate, the whiskey perks up with a bit of baking spice in the form of black pepper and clove, which add nuance as your palate braces for the finish. Finish: When this whiskey reaches the finish, you’ll find an uptick in black pepper, clove, and oak, though the honey note persists and even welcomes some caramel sweetness. The finish is short to medium, giving you enough time to enjoy those distinct flavors before beckoning you for a second sip. Bottom Line: New Riff Bourbon is so well-rounded and easy-going that it would be practically impossible to offend any whiskey fan with a pour from this bottle. That said, it isn’t just an agreeable pour, but it reaches for a depth of flavor that will make you want to sit with it for an afternoon, perhaps while watching a game, keeping you amused as a background whiskey but engaging enough to entertain as the star of the show. 8. Woodford Reserve Bourbon ABV: 45.2%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve Bourbon is frequently cited as one of the best bourbons for beginners for two main reasons: it’s bottled at a relatively low proof and has an assortment of rich, balanced, and crowd-pleasing flavors. Woodford Reserve is owned by Brown-Forman, which also includes Jack Daniel’s and Old Forester in its portfolio. Tasting Notes: Nose: Plums, rich oak, and sticky toffee notes are immediately evident on the nose of this whiskey, and they’re joined by the aroma of vanilla pods, clove, and cinnamon bark. Palate: The palate of this whiskey introduces the toffee note from the nose right off the bat, and that’s joined by a surprising yet welcome splash of citrus to go with the additional flavors of vanilla, mellow oak, and gentle black pepper spice. The mouthfeel is lean, but rather than contrasting with the richness of the flavors, it helps to make them more pronounced while maintaining the whiskey’s general agreeable smoothness.

Finish: The finish is brief but marked by more vanilla and sweet oak, with a final kiss of sticky toffee and candied walnuts. Bottom Line: Woodford Reserve deserves all the praise it receives for being a fantastic beginner bourbon. Sure, its proof point might make bourbon snobs turn up their noses. However, there’s absolutely no denying that this whiskey still manages to pack a ton of flavor, free from any harsh elements, making it one of the best easy-sipping whiskeys of any category on the market. 7. Widow Jane Baby Jane Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: Widow Jane distills its proprietary “Baby Jane” heirloom corn varietal for this bourbon blend, which was made in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and Kentucky. Once blended, this bourbon is brought to proof using Widow Jane’s mineral water from the Rosendale mines and bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: Waxy plum, black pepper, and nutmeg make the initial impression of this whiskey a welcome one on the nose. From there, it develops into the aroma of blueberry pancakes, dark chocolate, and apple crisps. It’s immediately alluring and atypical, and it beckons the first sip… Palate: The palate is as delightful as the nose’s promise, with ripe plum, cinnamon bark, and apple crisp notes fusing with a savory bacon fat note that sounds crazy, but it works. The liquid itself is medium-bodied, enhancing the flavors’ perceived richness as the flavors of cafe au lait and golden raisins begin to ascend in prominence before the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length and features a delightful blend of blueberries and ripe plums, while maple syrup and youthful oak bring it all to a close. Bottom Line: What the heck is up with Widow Jane lately? They’ve long been producing some truly underrated blends utilizing sourced whiskey, but now that they’ve got some of their own distillate to play with, it seems they’re ready to turn a corner and start wowing folks with their brand of mellow but remarkably flavorful bourbon. 6. Maker’s Mark

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark features an iconic bottle design, the same one they’ve been utilizing since their founding in 1953, and a mash bill that’s been used for just as long. This wheated bourbon is one of the best-selling whiskeys in the entire world, making it a ubiquitous sight on liquor store shelves. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you’ll find a bit of corn pudding, vanilla extract, and indistinct red berry aromas wafting out of the glass. There’s also a bit of graham cracker sweetness and white pepper. Palate: On the palate, Maker’s Mark greets the tongue with a bunch of honeyed graham cracker notes that soon make way for vanilla pod and cornbread. A second sip morphs the vanilla pod into a custard note, complete with caramelized sugar and some red berry compote. Finish: The finish of Maker’s Mark features some mellow spice and more red berry compote, as those natural sugars fuse with vanilla notes to quickly dissipate from the palate. Bottom Line: Despite its modest proof point, Maker’s Mark has a ton of flavor, meaning you won’t blow out your palate or scare off bourbon novices if you decide to sip this one neat. It’s ubiquitous on liquor store shelves and should be a staple on your bar cart, primarily if you aim to offer guests a smooth bourbon they can enjoy at their leisure. 5. Basil Hayden Bourbon ABV: 40%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Basil Hayden, and its eye-catching bottle, is produced by one of the most well-regarded brands in the whiskey world — Jim Beam. Though the age statement was removed back in 2014, the whiskey in this blend is still believed to be between 6-8 years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: Buttery croissants and a bit of brown sugar punch through on the nose, making you instantly sit up to recognize how rich they are. A warm vanilla aroma, cola nut, and clove join those notes.

Palate: Gentle oak tones, gooey caramel notes, and more beautiful brown sugar prevail on the palate — each well-defined and coming through as clear as a bell. Those focused flavors come together on a superbly substantive mouthfeel that rewards “chewing” as well as easy-sipping. Finish: Brown sugar, black pepper, and clove accent the finish, but a bit of space is left for some subtle barrel char. Bottom Line: Basil Hayden is an easy-sipping bourbon banger. The bouquet of prototypical bourbon notes on the nose prepares your senses for the palate’s steady yet unrelenting bounty of flavor. Basil Hayden is already well-known as one of the smoothest bourbons available today, and it checks every box from affordability and well-rounded flavor to availability. 4. Bulleit 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 45.6%

Average Price: $46 The Whiskey: Bulleit is a well-established brand with its cocktail-friendly rye whiskey and seemingly ubiquitous flagship bourbon. While the latter is an easy-going, affordable option, it’s this 10-year bourbon that makes for the most well-rounded and smooth sipping experience. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes begin very floral with caramel, bubblegum, sweet oak, and some cocktail cherry vibes. You can pick up a bit of graininess, but that aroma is rounded off with a dollop of honey, making it really enjoyable to sit and nose at length. Palate: This whiskey begins with a slick mouthfeel and a rush of vanilla, oak, and cloves, a very prototypical bourbon profile that Bulleit executes with high efficiency here. There’s practically zero harshness up front, where cherries and a touch of leather offer a nice interplay of sweetness and richness that leads you to deeper exploration.

Finish: The finish introduces some rye spice as it lingers for a moderate length of time and welcomes a bit of caramel into the mix for a delightful send-off. Bottom Line: If you’re already a bourbon fan, you’re probably familiar with Bulleit’s tasty but simple standard offering. With this 10-year expression, they offer a creamier texture and a smoother overall experience and bring even more flavor to the table, making this one well worth the extra few dollars. 3. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $46 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve’s 10-Year Bourbon was initially released in 2001 as an age-stated, 101-proof expression. In 2005, much to the chagrin of Wild Turkey fans, the ABV was brought down to its current level, making this a 90-proof expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon contains varying vanillas, from ice cream to vanilla extract. There are also pastry notes and the aroma of brioche buns, along with a touch of salted caramel, warm oak, and fresh nutmeg. Palate: The palate on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon is distinctly earthy at first, with toasted walnuts, apple leather, and mature oak leading the charge. As you chew the bourbon, you’ll notice that those notes grow in prominence with the oak and walnut flavors outpacing the restrained fruitiness and baking spices like clove and cinnamon become more pronounced. The mouthfeel is modest, which serves well to carry all of those earthy flavors without being overly slick and distracting from them. Finish: More vanilla tones mark the departing notes; think vanilla pod more so than vanilla extract, and there’s more hazelnut flavor to be discovered alongside oak and red apple skin. It’s a medium-length finish that works well because it fades before that mature oak dries out the back of your palate. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon is one of the best values in American whiskey, offering a well-aged expression at an affordable price that is one of the better offerings in an iconic legacy brand’s lineup. If you’re looking for the smoothest bourbon money can buy, you’ll be very happy with how Russell’s Reserve pairs approachability with a deep reservoir of well-aged flavors. 2. Woodinville Straight Bourbon

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $38 The Whiskey: Woodinville Whiskey Co., out of Washington State, has been producing stellar craft bourbon since 2009. Even with the incredible quality they put into their limited edition offerings, you’d be foolish to skip over their flagship offering. Aged for at least five years, Woodinville Bourbon is made entirely with local grains from a mash bill of 72% corn , 22% rye, and 6% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Woodinville Bourbon’s nosing notes offer a surprising array of atypical aromas with a sweet blend of coconut and pineapple, giving it a piña colada vibe at first before maraschino cherries, whipped cream, corn pudding, and a floral aspect begin to emerge out of the glass. Palate: Milk chocolate with whipped cream and coconut flakes come rushing over the tongue at first with a silky mouthfeel, helping all of those flavors find their footing. As it switches to the mid-palate, there’s some light umami savoriness, crème brulée, and very little burn, which gives this whiskey the “creamy” texture we’re looking for in a smooth bourbon. Finish: As that creamy texture ends on the brief finish, we’re left with cacao nibs, caramel, and vanilla ice cream flavor. Bottom Line: Woodinville Bourbon’s borderline tropical appeal is a substantial part of its smoothness. Those coconut and milk chocolate flavors work well with the whiskey’s velvety texture to provide a smooth experience that will impress bourbon savants and intrigue any newcomers. 1. Michter’s US*1 Bourbon ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Michter’s was recently voted the World’s Most Admired Whiskey Distillery and its flagship bourbon is the most readily available example of why. For this expression and the rest of its whiskey lineup, Michter’s uses a proprietary filtration process to optimize the flavor coming from its barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon has a dense aroma bouquet that immediately appears well-refined. Notes like honeysuckle, brown sugar, raisins, and youthful oak fill the air, with each well-developed layer greeting the olfactory senses warmly.