The word “smooth” in whiskey (or spirits in general) circles is often the heart of a heated debate. It’s similar to asking a serious food lover whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not. It’s part zero-sum game and part bandwagonism, with teams that fall on both sides. Translation: It’s exhausting.

So do some whiskeys actually taste “smooth?” And is that really a bad thing?

Short answers: Yes and No. Take that zero-summers!

As a professional in the ol’ whiskey game, I can tell you that this comes up way more often than it should. Last year, our friends at Bourbon Pursuit posted a fun IG Reel from the Kentucky Bourbon Festival that has a lot of whiskey pros smirking and saying “smooth” is the most annoying word in whiskey.

I get it. “Smooth” has been run into the ground by consumers to the point that it lost a lot — if not all — of its meaning to some aficionados. “Smooth” feels like a cop-out term when you could dive deeper into flavor profiles or mouth feel. It can also be conflated with “thin” or “one-note” by newbies. Having worked in whiskey media for years, I can also tell you that consumers search for “smooth” whiskey/bourbon/scotch more by far than any other descriptor. So much so that it’s almost comical.

At the end of the day, we’re talking about mouthfeel and/or texture when we’re talking about smoothness. Consumers — the people paying the whiskey world’s wages by actually enjoying the stuff — like a whiskey they can drink. “Smooth” simply relates to the fact that there is little to no burn, no rough edges, and no imperfections that distract from enjoying the deeper flavor profile built into the pour.

Smooth can be a good thing wherein a whiskey has a great mouthfeel that allows you to enjoy the profile. But it can also be a fault wherein the smoothness doesn’t reveal any nuance besides “easy to down.”As with all things in our life, it can be two things. Life is grey and context-driven, not black and white.