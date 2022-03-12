Sometimes the word “cheap” gives off a really negative feeling. It can make us feel like the quality isn’t there. It can feel like the worst possible iteration of a certain product. But cheap doesn’t necessarily mean bad. And that’s particularly true in the beer world where cheap often means crisp, refreshing, easy-drinking, and always there for you.

Sure, you can spend $25 on a four-pack of 16-ounce tallboys of the hottest milkshake IPA or barrel-aged this-or-that beer, but what happens when you simply want a beer that’s not going to challenge you at every sip? That’s where an $8 six-pack of crispy, delicious, no-frills lager or pilsner comes in.

Instead of simply strolling through our neighborhood grocery or beer stores to find these bargain bangers, we asked a few well-known brewers, craft beer experts, and brewing professionals for help by calling out the “cheap” beers they actually like to drink. Let’s see what they picked.

Montucky Cold Snacks

Mark Hughes, specialty brewing manager at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California

ABV: 4.1%

Average Price: $7.50 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Montucky Cold Snacks is a great cheap beer. They do the beer right. And if you are thirsty, it delivers a crisp and inoffensive lager in a useful format.

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Ryan Tefft, assistant brewer at Sprecher Brewing Company in Glendale, Wisconsin

ABV: 4.7%

Average Price: $10 for a twelve-pack

Why This Beer?

PBR is the only beer I would buy that’s around $1 per beer, and I’ve been drinking it since I started out as a beer drinker. I’m not embarrassed to go to a bar and order that beer. That’s also where Randy Sprecher got his start as a brewer in the 1980s before he founded Sprecher Brewery in 1985.