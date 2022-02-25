With the craft brewing boom across all corners of America over the past four decades, the grocery beer aisle has expanded to a point that would’ve been unrecognizable even 10 years ago. These days, you can find old-school, macro-produced lagers from your grandparent’s generation sharing shelf space with award-winning IPAs encompassing umpteen sub-styles. And in between it all, you can find plenty of imports from every corner of the beer-drinking world. Some are great. Some not so much. We understand that it can be a confusing time if you’re new to the beer game, but that’s where we come in. And today, we’re going to take a look at the beers you can find in pretty much every grocery store around the country. We also brought in some ringers to give us a helping hand. We asked some well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us their favorite “grocery store beers” — meaning the names everyone knows and has access to. They fired back with lot of opinions and some great picks worth grabbing. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Luis G. Brignoni, founder of Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami ABV: 5.6% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Sierra Nevada Pale Ale has been widely available for more than 10 years. Now with their Asheville, North Carolina brewery, they’re churning out the freshest beer possible from coast to coast (and abroad). In my opinion, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a textbook example of what American pale ales aspire to be.

Samuel Adams Boston Lager Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub and Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado ABV: 5% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Sam Adam’s Boston Lager is just a solid beer drinker’s beer. There are good bready malts and noble hops, it’s clean and crisp, it’s available pretty much everywhere, and it isn’t too expensive. I much prefer this over the light lagers, they’re just too thin and flavorless for my tastes. Miller Genuine Draft Jesse Sommers, vice president at Berthoud Brewing Company in Loveland, Colorado ABV: 4.6% Average Price: $7.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? If I had to pick a classic “grocery store” beer, I would probably go with Miller Genuine Draft. It was my go-to lawnmower beer early on. It is clean and refreshing, easy to drink, and has a little more flavor than Bud or Coors, in my opinion. Pilsner Urquell Brian Jaszewski, director of product management at Sprecher Brewing Co. in Glendale, Wisconsin ABV: 4.4% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I always go to Pilsner Urquell. A good lager is tough to beat as a daily drinker, which is why we focus on perfecting them here at Sprecher. It delivers exactly what it promises every time, and your palate only has to work as hard as you want when you are drinking it. Anchor Steam Jamie Boalbey, director of beverage and operations at Pitfire Pizza in Los Angeles ABV: 4.9% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Without a doubt for me, Anchor Steam is my favorite “grocery store” beer. A timeless classic, it has the perfect harmony of malts and hops with a refreshing, clean finish that leaves you craving more. It’s a can’t-miss beer that’s available in most every grocery store. Tecate Dan Lipke, head brewer at Clown Shoes Beer in Boston ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $8 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Tecate is my go-to. If I’m looking for something super light, a Tecate fits the bill nicely. It’s easy drinking and a bit fuller tasting than American macro lagers, which tend to use rice as an adjunct. Tecate is slightly sweeter and softer with a corn addition.