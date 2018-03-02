Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 13: Do Not Eat The Turd Fish Tartare

With Top Chef, you normally expect the stunt challenges to happen early in the season. That’s when they’re still trying to keep people watching and it’s okay if some person goes home for not being able to catch enough grasshoppers because who cares? We hardly know those people anyway. Later in the season, once we already know and have become attached to the remaining chefs, you expect the more conventional cooking challenges.
Not so this season! Last episode, with only four chefs remaining, the producers busted out the testicles. This week, they brought on Chris Cosentino — the Brett Gurewitz of food — to introduce a fly fishing challenge. Why is the guy known for offal (I ate a pig face at his restaurant once, it was great) introducing a fly fishing challenge? Who knows, maybe the original judge got in trouble for sexual assault.
Aaanyway, the chef-testants had 40 minutes to catch, clean, and cook a trout. Which seems fair. Fly fishing, that seems like something one can just pick up, right? I mean why not. Today fly fishing, maybe tomorrow piloting their own helicopter for a boar shooting challenge. I can’t even count how many times I’ve just picked up a fly fishing rod and assumed I’d catch my dinner inside 20 minutes.
Meanwhile it turned out Chris Cosentino actually did know a lot about fly fishing. Or at least, enough to know not to eat Adrienne’s part raw river trout. As he explained it: “There’s an old saying: ‘does a bear shit in the woods?’ They do, they do uphill, and it taints the water. So, fish of this caliber needs to be cooked through.”
Hot damn, did he just combine “does a bear shit in the woods” and “shit flows downhill” into a single adage to explain a real-life situation? What are you, Confucius? I haven’t seen someone take that circuitous a route to a point since Lincoln. Quick, now do the one about the bear and the rabbit running out of toilet paper!
“Do you know the phrase ‘if you’re aunt had balls she’d be your uncle?’ That’s exactly why you have to add a little water to fix a broken emulsion.”
After that display, the contestants headed to the Aspen food and wine festival… Assspenn, where the food and wine flow like wine… where their task was to cook for 200 people. A dish for 200 people, PLUS, no protein, AND they had to cook over a “cowboy stove,” some kind of dangling disk sled filled with charcoal. Luckily, they got to pick sous chefs. Surprise! It was the previously eliminated contestants. Kudos to the show for not even attempting to pitch this like it was a big reveal. Everyone knows every reality show is going to involve at least three reveals where the eliminated contestants show up again.
It was at the Food and Wine festival that they ran into all the heavy hitters, like guest judge Daniel Boulud, the only human whose name must be pronounced with the italics, like Le Bernardin. Oh, and also Jonathan Waxman, who seemed to assume that Adrienne was Bruce’s sous chef and not the other way around (either that or it was some very rude anti-Waxman editing). This comes after Waxman supposedly skipped out on $100k plus in bills when his San Francisco restaurant closed a few months back. Quick, someone get to work on that “Scumbag Waxman” Meme.
In any case, this was a perfect unachievable Top Chef challenge: give us a high-brow Food & Wine Festival dish, but also cook it over an open flame and make sure it tastes like barbecue in two hours. Oh, and no meat!
…All judged, of course, by Padma in her finest Woodstock outfit. That has nothing to do with the unachievable challenge part, I just thought it seemed worth mentioning.
Anyway, there isn’t much left to rank with just one more episode to go, but let’s jump in.
The amount of qualifiers they put on the Aspen elimination challenge was absurd. Anyway, that was annoying how Mustache Joe puts up an average beet carpaccio and goes home after a season of being at the top, but Adrienne literally serves up inedible trout in a quickfire right before that while spending the whole season just sort of being there and nobody bats an eye.
Because the inedible thing was either grossly wrong and they’re covering for a mistaken judge, or the judge was covering for them being at a trout farm.
@Steve Bramucci You could say the whole thing seemed pretty fishy. As a terrible fly fisherman, I was deeply troubled by the whole thing. Here you are in the Rockies with great fishable streams on the side of every major road, and they’re going to hit up this stock pond with a fly rod for no reason. I get it — TV — but it would’ve been even funnier watching them in waders out in the middle of a stream.
Anyone else notice the hat Joey Sasto the THIRD was wearing in the hotel room when they were toasting before the quickfire? Between that and the mustache, he looked like an extra from Dr. Zhivago.
You know what shits in the ocean? Everything! Doesn’t that automatically negate sushi? And rivers go into oceans, so there is bear shit in the ocean fish, too! Did I miss something there? Was it just an excuse not to eat it?
You’re right, that explanation is insane. Here’s a more reasonable explanation::::
“We’re at a trout farm and trying to hide that fact. Because that is THE ONLY WAY ON EARTH THAT THREE NOVICES CAN CATCH FISH WITH DRY FLIES ON THEIR FIRST OUTING IN 20 MIN and farmed trout have a propensity for bacterial infections. That would be my guess. Because there’s no chance on earth that an upstream bear’s poop could affect your food. The stomach of the fish is a literal filtration system.
Love the explanation! Thank you! And yeah, there are days I go hours without catching a fish on a dry and I’ve fished since I was a wee one. (But I love every goddamn second of it..damn I need to go fishing!)
Also, considering there are entire meals based upon the by-product of other animals’ poop (civet coffee) I can’t wait until bear shit fish liver pate appears on the menu somewhere. (e.g. “The finest of all fish livers come from grayling who grew to size entirely feeding on the scat from Ursus Arctos”)
@Tronner the great, there was a lot for me to unpack in that comment and I loved the dang ride! Let’s all go fishing together! @pedernales is in, I’d bet!
They were undoubtedly at a stocked trout farm and pretending they weren’t, but you also definitely shouldn’t eat freshwater fish raw. Most raw fish dishes are made with ocean fish because the salinity level of the water keeps away bacteria and parasites that are harmful to humans.
@Doctor Professor gets it. Trout always is cooked thoroughly, no matter where it’s caught.
i eat trout sashimi all the time. Lucky, I suppose. Or riddled with parasites. Likely the latter.
Based on the results I got when I googled trout sashimi, you should probably stop doing that. And maybe get checked for tapeworms.
@Doctor Professor I’ve been to 60 countries with absolutely no discretion as to what I ate or drank, and where I slept or swam. When new parasites enter my body, it’s like a lone stormtrooper stepping into the Mos Eisley cantina.
They look around, realize that the crowd has them outmatched, and leave.
@Steve Bramucci So your stomach plays the Cantina Theme whenever you eat?
“I wish he’d used a regular zucchini because baby zucchinis don’t have much flavor”
NEITHER DO REGULAR FUCKING ZUCCHINI! That’s like the defining characteristic of zucchini! It’s entirely texture.
Was it just me that thought it was HILARIOUS that Joey Stache mocked Carrie (again!) about fancy toast but screwed up the toast on his dish?
You come at the queen, you best not miss.
I don’t care, Turd Fish Tartare is my favorite thing in the rankings all season……outside of the Fatima praise.
Got an interview with her coming early next week! Can confirm she is a delight.
My theory is that Carrie made the elk comment to Joe Flamm offhandedly because she’s Carrie, and then he repeated it to Mustache Joe as if it’s something that he knew because it would be funny and they would all instantly know it had come from Carrie and that’s why everyone was laughing.
Man you guys all have really good theories.
I’m pissed Joey mustache isn’t in the finale because you know his restaurant would have the hipster vibe with crystals and a staff that insults the diners. I hope Adrienne works balls into her menu somehow. She’s my pick to win because it’s the year of ballsy women.
“I think part of the problem was that he used sourdough, and sourdough just isn’t that good.”
Also, he served it plain!! Who the F wants dry sourdough toast?!? That’s just bush league.