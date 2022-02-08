Just five years since being founded, Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey has become one of the most awarded and beloved whiskeys in the game. Fawn Weaver and the descendants of Nearest Green (who helped Jack Daniel create his iconic Tennessee whiskey brand) started Uncle Nearest to celebrate Black heritage in the spirits world and create a space for the next generation of BIPOC creators and tastemakers to rise in the spirits industry. Marc Farrell is one of those creators and tastemakers. Farrell started a rum company in the Caribbean to harness his heritage with rum while also helping move the industry past its problematic past. Or, in Farrell’s own words, he wanted to make a rum that is “a departure from pirates and plantations.” Now Farrell’s Ten To One and Weaver’s Uncle Nearest have teamed up to make a special release for Black History Month. The new expression was created to honor and celebrate “the many black spirits pioneers whose contributions to the industry have been largely forgotten.” Let’s see what’s in the bottle! Related: The Best Dark Rums Under $50, Ranked

Ten To One x Uncle Nearest Bourbon Cask Finish Caribbean Dark Rum ABV: 43% Average Price: $75 The Rum: Ten To One source their rum from Barbados, Dominica, Trinidad, and Jamaica. A collection of eight-year-old barrels are then expertly blended and then re-barreled into Uncle Nearest’s Tennessee whiskey barrels, which held their 1856 expression. Once the juice is just right, it’s proofed and bottled as-is with no additives or coloring. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with a very bourbon vibe — rich buttery toffee that leads towards a spicy and nutty banana bread — before a good dose of oak char arrives with a slightly tart berry note and some dry pecan shells. The palate opens with a soft sense of vanilla pudding and muscovado sugar syrup next to stewed apples with a touch of clove and anise, a light sense of pecans, and a little bit more of that oak char.