If it wasn’t for Nathan “Nearest” Green, what we slow sip in a dram of Tennessee whiskey would be totally different today. The “head stiller” (a title which would now be “master distiller”) perfected the Lincoln County Process, a charcoal filtration method that would come to define the output of his mentee — Jack Daniel. Nearly lost to history, Green’s legacy has been revived by Fawn Weaver, CEO and Founder of Uncle Nearest Whiskey, and master blender (and great-great-granddaughter of Green), Victoria Eady Butler. Together, Weaver and Butler also provide space for Black voices — and black female voices — to enter the whiskey conversation. As Butler puts it, “Our mission is much greater than just people enjoying our fabulous whiskey. Our desire as a brand is not the whiskey necessarily — it’s cementing Nearest Green’s name in history so that hundreds of years from now it will never be forgotten.” Butler’s initial appreciation for whiskey came with a bottle of Maker’s Mark 46 Bourbon. At the time, she worked as an analytical manager for the government, before briefly retiring and immediately being approached by Weaver to work at Uncle Nearest. What started as an administrative role soon transitioned into the master blender after Butler successfully curated a batch of whiskey for the award-winning startup. “Whiskey is truly in my bloodline,” she says. “It’s who I am now. It’s what I love to do. It’s my passion. So, looking back at my great-great-grandfather and what he did — I’m continuing to do much the same.” We chatted with Butler about her journey from spirits industry outsider to master blender, her famous whiskey heritage, and why now is a better time than ever to launch the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative — focused on creating opportunities for Black people and other marginalized groups in the business. You worked as the analytical manager at the Regional Organized Crime Info Center in Nashville for more than 20 years. At what point did you decide to take a step into the whiskey industry? I was thinking about retiring. Fawn Weaver, our CEO and Founder of the distillery, and I talked. She knew that I was considering retirement. It just kind of unfolded. I retired from one job and started the next in days. How challenging was that learning curve going from being this analytical manager to being head blender? Oddly enough, it wasn’t huge. When I left the government, I left that thought process behind me. I was fortunate to have a career that I really enjoyed for all those years, but I was ready to retire. So when I came on with the distillery, I came on as the director of administration — not knowing that distilling would be down the road. I didn’t know that when I first came aboard.

Before Fawn even established the distillery, she had put in place a foundation, the Nearest Green Foundation, and that foundation affords any descendant of Nearest Green to go to college on a full-ride scholarship — tuition and books. So I knew I’d be overseeing our foundation. Then Fawn approached me to be the first descendant of Nearest Green to curate the 1884 bottle. That bottle was really to pay homage to the family in regard to having more family involvement. The thought process was to have a descendant to curate each batch of the 1884 that we put out on the market. My first bottle hit the market in July of last year. It was so well-received by the public that I curated the next batch. We won several awards and it was just elevated right up there with our ’56. People were liking it as much as our flagship 1856 that we launched the brand with. The learning curve wasn’t a stretch to learn and the reason why is because I had a lot of support from team members and I started researching myself, then realized after that first batch that I’m good at it. It was a natural process. I’m always so fascinated when I hear of someone becoming a head distiller or blender coming from a completely different field. I love how humble you are about receiving advice from team members about how to blend or distill, along with research. That says a lot about your character. What have you come to appreciate even more about this unique heritage you have since operating as the head blender? What really resonates the most is what Nearest Green did more than 160 years ago is still relevant today. Growing up and knowing what he did in regard to his contribution to Jack Daniel, you know that was just something I always knew and didn’t put a lot of emphasis on that realizing that he was once a slave man. Our people, slaves, did not get credit for anything. I accepted that. I’m realizing now as an adult female that what he gave to the spirits industry and perfected all those years ago is still relevant today. Tennessee whiskey cannot be labeled with “Tennessee whiskey” without it going through the charcoal mellowing process that my great-great-grandfather perfected. That’s a big deal to know what he did then is still relevant in 2020. It lives on. That’s amazing. That key feature of Tennessee whiskey coming from your great-great-grandfather speaks volumes. On a side note, I’m looking forward to the outcome of the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative. How exciting is that! I have an idea of the inner workings of the effort, but from your perspective, why do you think now is the right time for this initiative to be launched?