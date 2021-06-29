Even though Tennessee is home to the most popular whiskey in the world, the state doesn’t get anywhere near the exposure Kentucky receives. Lynchburg’s Jack Daniel’s, Tullahoma’s George Dickel, Nashville’s Nelson Green Brier, and Shelbyville’s Uncle Nearest are only a few of the great whiskey makers working in the Volunteer State today. Add the smaller outfits and craft distilleries into the mix, and it’s clear that Tennessee is cranking out some impressive juice.

Before we continue, we need to explain something about “Tennessee whiskey.” The style of whiskey that Chris Stapleton lovingly sings about is technically a straight bourbon whiskey that’s produced in Tennessee. That seems simple, right? But the difference between “Tennessee bourbon” and “Tennessee whiskey” is a little more detailed. Tennessee law states “Tennessee whiskey” must be produced in the state and filtered through charcoal made from sugar maple — a method developed by “Uncle” Nearest Green, mentor to Jack Daniels, and referred to as the Lincoln County Process — before the spirit even hits the barrel.

When you get down to it, all Tennessee whiskey is technically bourbon but not all bourbon is Tennessee whiskey, thanks to the Lincoln County Process and state trade laws. Moreover, Tennessee also produces plenty of American blends, single malts, ryes, and standard bourbon whiskeys, just like every other whiskey region. Those expressions allow a bit more experimentation with mash bills and barrelling, opening the door for innovation.

You’ll find eight of our favorite slow-sipping whiskeys that are actually produced in Tennessee, below. All are in the $40 to $60 range and all are perfect for your whiskey summer. Click on the price if you think you’d like to give one of these bottles a shot.

Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $50

The Whiskey:

Celebrity booze brands can sometimes be more gimmick than substance. This isn’t the case with Heaven’s Door, co-created by living-legend Bob Dylan. While its range is full of bangers, its flagship Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon is not to be missed. The Tennessee sourced juice is non-chill filtered, has a fairly high rye content (30 percent), and is aged to perfection for eight years.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to breathe in the aromas of candied orange peels, clover honey, toasted wood, and vanilla beans before your first sip. On the palate, you’ll find flavors of almond cookies, dried fruits, more vanilla, buttery caramel, and just a hint of subtle spice at the very end. All in all, there’s a tremendous mix of sweetness and rich, charred oak on display here.

Bottom Line:

If you’re not afraid to venture outside of Kentucky to try a new bourbon but not sure which bottle to grab, Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon is perfect for you. Sip it while you relax and listen to the song it’s named for.

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $54

The Whiskey:

Nobody will fault you if you purchase a bottle of classic Jack Daniel’s to sip this summer. But if you really want to up your whiskey game, grab a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye. Made with a mash bill of 70 percent rye, 18 percent corn, and 12 percent malted barley, this rich, robust whiskey is known for its combination of sweet mellowness and spicy heat.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find scents of caramel corn, a gentle, nutty sweetness, and a slight, peppery backbone. The palate is swirling with more sweet corn notes as well as wood char, sweet toffee, orange peels, and more cracked black pepper. It all ends with a nice, warming, sweet, peppery finish.

Bottom Line:

If you’re a bourbon or Tennessee whiskey fan and you’d like to find a way to get into the world of rye whiskey, this is the bottle for you. The spicy rye warmth is tempered well by the sweet corn flavors.

Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55

The Whiskey:

Nathan “Nearest” Green was a former slave who taught Jack Daniel how to distill whiskey. Uncle Nearest became the first-ever master distiller at Jack Daniel Distillery (as well as the first African-American master distiller on record). He’s a legend in distilling.