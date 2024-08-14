There isn’t a single piece of clothing that is more defining of 20th-century fashion than the denim blue jeans. While first introduced in the late 1800s as a functional gold-rush-friendly pair of trousers designed for miners, jeans really took hold of youth culture throughout the later half of the 1900s. Try to imagine the 50s greaser, the 60s hippie, the bell-bottom age of the 70s, the commercialization of punk rock and the hair metal bands of the ’80s, and the hip-hop of the 90s without blue jeans.

It just wouldn’t look the same. Not even close.

That got us thinking — what is going to be the defining look of the 21st century? We’re already two and a half decades in and while it’s probably too soon to say, we’re going to go ahead and predict that the defining piece of 21st-century fashion, like the blue jeans of the 20th century, are joggers. Yes. Joggers.

A staple piece of the dominating fashion trend of the 21st century so far — athleisure — joggers are neutral enough to be a highly functional piece of any wardrobe, allowing you to transition from the field to the streets to everywhere in between. That sounds a lot like blue jeans to us!

Which begs the question — where are you getting your joggers from? Because if you’re not shopping Under Armour’s Unstoppable collection, you’re missing out on some of the best tech-focused fashion-forward joggers currently on the market.

To help you level up your wardrobe before college classes start up again, we’re highlighting two of our favorite joggers from the Unstoppable collection.

Men’s UA Unstoppable Joggers

Price: $90

UA’s Unstoppable Joggers have the sort of tech-forward functionality that has become expected of the brand. The joggers utilize UA’s Storm technology, which repels water and liquids without suffocating you, providing breathability courtesy of a 4-way stretch woven fabric. That keeps these joggers light, durable, and comfort-focused, making them ideal for both athletic endeavors and stepping out on the town.