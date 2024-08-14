There isn’t a single piece of clothing that is more defining of 20th-century fashion than the denim blue jeans. While first introduced in the late 1800s as a functional gold-rush-friendly pair of trousers designed for miners, jeans really took hold of youth culture throughout the later half of the 1900s. Try to imagine the 50s greaser, the 60s hippie, the bell-bottom age of the 70s, the commercialization of punk rock and the hair metal bands of the ’80s, and the hip-hop of the 90s without blue jeans.
It just wouldn’t look the same. Not even close.
That got us thinking — what is going to be the defining look of the 21st century? We’re already two and a half decades in and while it’s probably too soon to say, we’re going to go ahead and predict that the defining piece of 21st-century fashion, like the blue jeans of the 20th century, are joggers. Yes. Joggers.
A staple piece of the dominating fashion trend of the 21st century so far — athleisure — joggers are neutral enough to be a highly functional piece of any wardrobe, allowing you to transition from the field to the streets to everywhere in between. That sounds a lot like blue jeans to us!
Which begs the question — where are you getting your joggers from? Because if you’re not shopping Under Armour’s Unstoppable collection, you’re missing out on some of the best tech-focused fashion-forward joggers currently on the market.
To help you level up your wardrobe before college classes start up again, we’re highlighting two of our favorite joggers from the Unstoppable collection.
Men’s UA Unstoppable Joggers
Price: $90
UA’s Unstoppable Joggers have the sort of tech-forward functionality that has become expected of the brand. The joggers utilize UA’s Storm technology, which repels water and liquids without suffocating you, providing breathability courtesy of a 4-way stretch woven fabric. That keeps these joggers light, durable, and comfort-focused, making them ideal for both athletic endeavors and stepping out on the town.
The joggers drop in six colorways, our favorite is the Coyote, which features earthy tones that are neutral enough to pair with all sorts of different outfits. In keeping with modern trends, the joggers also feature a fuller loose cut, giving you that tapered look at the ankle, but a lot of room throughout for ultimate comfort.
Pick up a pair of Men’s UA Unstoppable Joggers here.
Women’s UA Unstoppable Joggers
Price: $80
The Unstoppable Joggers aren’t just available for Men, UA has a women’s sized variation that features a few key differences. The joggers are made from the same 4-way stretch woven material but feature three colorways and a larger size run from XXS to 3XL.
The main body fabric on these women’s joggers are made from 90% recycled polyester, giving them a sustainable edge and featuring a sweat-wicking, fast-drying material, as well as an elastic waistband to cinch at the waist for a more flattering silhouette.
Pick up a pair of Women’s UA Unstoppable Joggers here.
Men’s UA Unstoppable Fleece Grid Joggers
Price: $110
The Men’s Fleece Grid Joggers are closing out our list, offering the same fleece build, 4-way stretch, fast drying, and moisture-wicking technology, but with a looser fit and a textured design. The textured elements come via a waffle-grid-like pattern at the thighs that extends to the back of the pants and ends at the calf line.
The joggers are equipped with open hand pockets and an extra zip pocket on the right thigh to protect whatever valuables you’re carrying.
Pick up a pair of the Men’s UA Unstoppable Fleece Grid Joggers here.