Two Texas legends have teamed up in stylish southern fashion. Tonight (March 29), Beyoncé dropped her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which features some festive collaborations. On a steamy song called “Levii’s Jeans,” Bey and Post Malone turn up the heat in their favorite denim garments.

“Levii’s Jeans” is full of sexy metaphors, as Bey sings “Boy, I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans / So you can hold that ass all day long / Call me your sexy little thing / Snap a picture, bring it on.”

Posty chimes in with some southern twang, ruminating over a long-distance lover, and how they’re going to spend the time together once they reunite.

“Rodeo in your room, that’s you, break zoom, sweet perfect timin’ / Love it when you tease me in them jeans, girl, you don’t need designer / And when that thing gon’ hide your plane, baby girl, you the pilot / And I ram along, I could go on, but I’m goin’ on sight,” sings Posty.

The song arrives as an early contender for song of the summer, and is enough to put the unspoken beef between Dallas and Houston to rest.

You can listen to “Levii’s Jeans” above.

Cowboy Carter is out now via Parkwood and Columbia Records. Find more information here.