Life

Watch T-Pain Surprise New Homebuyers With A Concert In Their Backyard

Presented By
Zillow

When you think about it, a housewarming party is really just the after-party of the homebuying journey. And every after-party is better when it’s headlined by hip-hop legend T-Pain.

To prove it, UPROXX and Zillow threw an unforgettable move-in day celebration for first-time homebuyers Lex and Hannah, complete with a backyard pop-up concert featuring one of the world’s biggest rap icons. While the couple put down roots in their beloved hometown of Austin, TX, we put down a DIY dancefloor on their back lawn, building a stage worthy of a GRAMMY-winning artist and an intimate outdoor venue for the pair’s friends and family to enjoy. And when the vibes are this good, you’ve got to capture them.

In the video above, Lex and Hannah share how Zillow streamlined the home buying process so they could get to the life moments that really matter, like making memories with friends in your dream home while T-Pain performs in your backyard while your neighbors wonder if you’re somehow famous.

Stay tuned to this space to learn more about Lex and Hannah’s homebuying journey. This is just the beginning.

