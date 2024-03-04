Where To Stay At SXSW In Austin, TX — A Last-Minute Guide

PSA: We’re just four days away from the opening salvo of SXSW in Austin, Texas. Since its inception in 1987, SXSW has grown to become one of the largest and most influential events in the world — showcasing a wide range of emerging and established talent in the music, film, media, and technology industries. And any event that combines keynote speakers and panel workshops, industry networking, and awesome parties will always be high on our list. We like fun stuff. With the event spanning 10 days, making sure your accommodations are dialed in is key to ensuring a smooth experience. If you’re still sorting where to stay in Austin for your SXSW festivities, we compiled our list of some of our favorite hotels for SXSW 2024, based on proximity to the Austin Convention Center and overall guest offerings.

citizenM Austin Downtown What better way to kick back during your downtime at SXSW than in Austin’s newest affordable luxury hotel? Having just opened its doors, citizenM Austin Downtown features 344 signature rooms with XL king-size beds, a 24-hour gym, a rooftop bar and pool, and lots of contemporary art. The hotel will be hosting an array of complimentary SXSW programming for guests and the public from March 8th-16th. Guests can participate in its “bucking bed” experience on March 8th at 99 Trinity Square to win a free night at the hotel and also unwind at the hotel’s “unplug zone” throughout the week with complimentary barista-brewed coffee from 2-5 pm. There will also be signature cocktails at the SXSW Second Play Stage from 5-7 pm. Amenities: Free Wi-Fi

Fluffy pillows

European cotton sheets

Colored mood lighting

Power shower

XL King bed

Blackout blinds

24/7 food & drinks

World-class art Price: $419 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.70 Miles Book Here Thompson Austin & tommie Austin Located in downtown Austin’s music and entertainment district, Thompson Austin and its sister property tommie Austin offer sibling boutique luxury escapes. The “two hotels in one” span 32 stories full of sleek, architectural elements with bold design and airy, urban spaces — making the properties a comfortable retreat for guests attending SXSW. The Thompson and its adjoining restaurant, Diner Bar by Mashama Bailey, were featured on the 2022 Uproxx Fall Travel Hot List, where Uproxx travel editor Steve Bramucci called Bailey’s fried ugali the best bite he tasted that year.

Along with being in walking distance to many SXSW activations, the hotel features beautifully appointed rooms and suites with stunning views of the city skyline or Lady Bird Lake, a rooftop restaurant and bar with panoramic views, as well as a signature restaurant serving locally inspired cuisine. And, unlike many of Austin’s downtown properties, it has a pool with a Amenities: Rooftop pool

Patio

Four onsite restaurants and bars

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Cityscape views

Hardwood floors

Leather furnishings

Stone mosaics

Electric vehicle charging

Free Wi-Fi

Fitness center

Golf simulator

Pet friendly (free!) Price: $850 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.16 Miles Book Here

JW Marriott Austin Located right in downtown Austin, JW Marriott Austin is a popular choice for SXSW attendees due to its proximity to the conference venues. The hotel offers luxury comfort paired with sophisticated amenities, including an on-site spa, outdoor rooftop pool, room service, seven bars, four restaurants, Starbucks, and the largest guest rooms in the city. Each of its 1000 rooms features floor-to-ceiling windows, During SXSW, the JW Marriott Austin provides exclusive services such as a dedicated concierge for event information and planning, as well as transportation assistance. Amenities: Free Wi-Fi

Seven bars

Four restaurants

Floor-to-ceiling windows

On-site spa

Fitness center

Rooftop pool & patio

Electric car charging station Price: $539 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.19 Miles Book Here The Driskill Recognized as a coveted Austin hotel since 1886, The Driskill offers a grand, historic setting entrenched in timeless charm. With a prime downtown location off of 6th Street, the hotel is the perfect vantage point for exploring Austin’s entertainment district and be in the thick of the action for SXSW. Guests are welcomed into a grand columned lobby with marble floors and stained-glass windows before settling into one of its 189 historic rooms and suites adorned with luxury and gold, vintage furnishings. Additionally, the hotel is home to one of Austin’s most iconic upscale restaurants, The Driskill Grill. Amenities: Free Wi-Fi

Three onsite restaurants & bars

Business services

Room service

24-hour fitness center

Concierge

Pet friendly

Art history tours

Live music

Afternoon tea service

Valet parking

Custom furnishings

In-room balconies Price: $561 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.31 Miles Book Here

Hilton Austin If you want to stay right in the heart of the action of SXSW, then Hilton Austin is your go-to hotel as it’s linked to the Austin Convention Center. The hotel offers over 800 rooms and suites, providing a comfortable and modern hotel stay for guests who want direct access to most events and activations for SXSW. When you’re not at SXSW, you can explore East Sixth Street nightlife just two blocks away while the historic Rainey Street is less than a mile away. Amenities: Free Wi-Fi

Two restaurants

Full service spa with steam room and sauna

Rooftop pool

City views

Topgolf swing suite

24-hour fitness center

F45 training studio

Business center

UPS store

Pet friendly

Electric vehicle charging stations Price: $756 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.04 Miles Book Here Fairmont Austin The Fairmont Austin is a luxurious hotel located in downtown Austin located amid the greenery of Palm Park and Waller Creek, offering a sophisticated retreat for SXSW attendees. Featuring 1,048 rooms stacked across 37 stories, guests will wake up each morning with picturesque vistas of Austin’s dramatic cityscape, Lady Bird Lake, and the State Capitol.

During SXSW, Fairmont Austin offers exclusive services such as a dedicated concierge for event planning and transportation assistance to the Austin Convention Center. Amenities: Five onsite restaurants and bars

Rooftop pool

Spa

Fitness center

Meeting & business center

Free Wi-Fi

Parking

High ceiling-high windows

Plush bathrobes Price: $640 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.05 Miles Book Here

Austin Marriott Downtown The Austin Marriott Downtown is a contemporary hotel located in the heart of Austin, offering a convenient and comfortable stay for SXSW attendees. Boasting over 600 modern rooms and suites, guests will be able to enjoy its rooftop pool and tiki bar, two-level lobby bar, and signature restaurant Corinne while not staying busy with SXSW programming. The property is a great choice for guests at the conference in work more — with 60,000 square feet of meeting space and a location across the street from the Austin Convention Center. Amenities: Rooftop pool & bar

Meeting space

Fitness center

Free Wi-Fi

Parking

Electric car charging station

Gift shop Price: $484 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.05 Miles Book Here Courtyard Marriott – Downtown Recently renovated, the Courtyard Marriott – Downtown Austin offers a convenient and comfortable stay for SXSW attendees. With its prime location adjacent to the Austin Convention Center and within walking distance of the 6th Street music scene, the hotel provides easy access to SXSW events, dining, and entertainment venues. The hotel features modern and spacious rooms, perfect for relaxing after a busy day at SXSW, as well as the fitness center, business center, and rooftop terrace.

The hotel also offers a bistro serving breakfast and dinner options, as well as a 24-hour market for snacks and drinks. Amenities: Starbucks

Onsite restaurant

Parking

Fitness center

Indoor pool

Rooftop terrace

Free Wi-Fi

GoBoards

Communal work tables

Business center

Skyline views

Fold out sofa sleepers Price: $539 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.06 Miles Book Here

Westin Austin Downtown The Westin Austin Downtown offers a modern and upscale stay for SXSW attendees, conveniently located one block away from 6th Street and the Austin Convention Center. With over 360 rooms and suites, the hotel provides a comfortable retreat after a day of exploring or attending SXSW events without a huge crowd of guests in the hotel. Guests can enjoy several dining options onsite, a rooftop bar and pool with panoramic views of the city skyline, and more. Amenities: Onsite restaurant & bar

Rooftop pool & lounge

Heavenly® Beds

Heavenly® Showers

20th floor, 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness studio

Concierge

Pet friendly

Business center

Free Wi-Fi

Gift shop

Parking

Electric vehicle charging stations Price: $538 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.15 Miles Book Here Hotel Van Zandt Hotel Van Zandt is a trendy boutique hotel located in the vibrant Rainey Street district, offering a unique and stylish stay for SXSW attendees. The hotel features 319 modern rooms and suites, each with a distinct Austin vibe. Guests can head to the 4th floor of the hotel to catch nightly live music and unique Austin experiences, including vinyl brunches and local songwriter showcases.

Additionally, the hotel offers complimentary social hours from 5-6 pm with housemade margaritas, beer, and wine, as well as discounts to partnered local businesses. The best part? The property is an easy five-minute walk to the Austin Convention Center. Amenities: Rooftop pool

Complimentary check-in beverage

Complimentary locally brewed drip coffee from Café 605

Complimentary usage of TREK Bikes

Daily $10 credit to Geraldine’s, The Pool Deck or Café 605

10% off all retail and treats at Barkin’ Creek’s Rainey Street location

Complimentary Charred Edamame from Anthem

24-hour fitness center

Room service

Mini-bar

Plush robes

Printing services

Free Wi-Fi

Pet friendly (free!) Price: $572 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.18 Miles Book Here

LINE Austin The LINE is downtown Austin’s newest hotel brand, boasting unique and stylish accommodations on the banks of Lady Bird Lake. The redesign of the 1965 jazz club showcases art by emerging local artists throughout the property and features multiple locally sourced dining options, including an Alfred coffee bar in the lobby. The hotel features 428 modern rooms and suites with stunning views, as well as a rooftop pool, fitness center, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotel offers complimentary weekly events for guests, including fireside tarot readings, happy hour, slow-flow yoga, and more. Amenities: Saltwater infinity pool

Pet friendly (free!)

On-site dining

Spa

24-hour fitness center

Local Texas art

Free Wi-Fi

Minibar

Room service

Complimentary bikes

Valet parking Price: $505 Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.25 Miles Book Here W Austin Located in the Second Street District, W Austin is a vibrant and modern hotel offering a stylish and energetic stay for SXSW attendees. The hotel features 251 contemporary rooms and suites, each designed to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience. Guests can enjoy special amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, a rooftop pool and bar with panoramic views, a modern steakhouse, a café, and more. The hotel also hosts weekly live music events, specifically Sunday pool parties. Amenities: Rooftop pool & bar

Spa

24-hour fitness center

24-hour in-room dining

Pet friendly

Scott Newton famous music scene photography

Turndown service

Parking

Live music Price: $400 per night Distance from Austin Convention Center: 0.40 Miles Book Here