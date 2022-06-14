Nearly 15 years ago, T-Pain delivered one of the most classic examples of a bent rhyme on his 2008 record “Can’t Believe It” with Lil Wayne. Strapped with his southern accent, T-Pain sang, “Put you in the mansion / Somewhere in Wisconsin [pronounced Wiscansin] / Like I said ain’t nothing to the Pain / We can change that last name, what’s happening.” The Wiscansin line became one of the most memorable verses in T-Pain’s career, and nearly 15 years later, the singer is still reaping the benefits of the iconic rhyme.

T-Pain, who is currently on his Road To Wiscansin Tour, was recognized by the state of Wisconsin during a recent tour stop. Rather than the expected solo concert, T-Pain turned the night into the Wiscansin Fest where welcomed artists like Lil Jon, Juvenile, Bleu, K Camp, O.T. Genasis, and others to the stage. It’s here that state representative Kalan Haywood surprised T-Pain with a declaration from the state office that recognized June 11 as “T-Pain Day.” In videos that circulated on social media, T-Pain fought back tears as he accepted the plaque from Haywood. He even got down to his knees and thanked fans for their love and support.