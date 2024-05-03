The ~Smoothest~ Bourbons For 2024, Ranked

Saying that bourbon is “smooth” is one of the most divisive descriptors you can use. Some industry veterans turn their noses up at the term because they feel it evinces simplicity – a slight that’s long been leveled at bourbon in general, when compared to the array of flavors one might find in, say, Scotch whisky. It also rankles those who spend ridiculous amounts of time parsing tasting notes. You know, the sort of folks who envision themselves as gatekeepers — seeking to hold the line between those who truly appreciate bourbon, and those simply looking for the chemical reaction alcohol evokes. But if you hear about those two types of bourbon snobbery and roll your eyes at both? Well, we have a list for you. Let’s agree upfront, bourbon is an incredibly rich spirit – often full of nuanced complexity to be appreciated at length. That said, even the most seasoned bourbon fanatics will tell you that sometimes, smooth is the perfect word to describe what you want. Whether it’s on a warm summer’s eve, soaking up nature’s splendor, or enjoying an activity that’s taking most of your attention away from what’s in your glass — sometimes an easy-sipping bourbon can be the best thing in the world. Kick back and rest assured, there’s no judgment here! If you want a smooth bourbon these are the best options in 2024, ranked. 7. Larceny Kentucky Straight Bourbon ABV: 46%

Average Price: $26 The Whiskey: Larceny Bourbon is so-named because of the legend of John E. Fitzgerald, the treasury agent who allegedly had a knack for extensively sampling some of the whiskey he was entrusted to supervise. Larceny is one of the most readily-available bourbons to feature a wheated mashbill, which is the same type of recipe that goes into Weller and Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mellow honeysuckle leads the way before a slight doughy note, evocative of buttered biscuits, and faint red berry notes come tumbling out of the glass. Palate: The palate remains true to the aroma notes for a silky sipping experience that features only the slightest indication of oak which results in what can only be called a “smooth” ride. Finish: The finish is, again, gentle and impressive with honeyed wheat bread and raspberry preserves. Bottom Line: Larceny Bourbon doesn’t have the robust flavor notes of its Barrel Proof sibling but what it lacks in aggression it makes up for with balance and finesse. If you’re someone new to the world of bourbon and you want an easygoing entry that can turn you into a convert, then Larceny Bourbon is a fine place to start. 6. Buffalo Trace

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Buffalo Trace Distillery is one of the biggest producers of bourbon in America and their flagship offering best encompasses everything they stand for. Featuring their low rye mashbill — believed to be less than 10% rye in the recipe — Buffalo Trace Bourbon is among the distillery’s most popular products. Tasting Notes: Nose: Look for gentle baking spices like white pepper in tandem with sweeter aromas like saltwater taffy, lavender honey, vanilla, and caramel. Palate: On the palate, you should find flavors like caramel apple — crisp and sweet, along with notes from the nose like saltwater taffy and white pepper to go with the faint taste of vanilla and oak. Finish: On the finish, you’ll find each sip is pleasantly sweet with a bit more oak and the rising presence of baking spice and vanilla making this an easy pour to have several glasses of before you even realize it. Bottom Line: Buffalo Trace has earned its reputation as one of the most crowd-pleasing bourbons on the market, delivering a mellow sweetness on the palate and a medium-length finish that’s sure to satisfy, no matter how many glasses you decide to pour yourself. 5. Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Chicken Cock has a history that dates back to 1856, so despite being an ideal pour as the weather warms up — it’s no spring chicken. Chicken Cock Bourbon is one of the brand’s core whiskey expressions and comes in a unique, historically accurate bottle that prominently features raised glass in the design of chicken wire. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dried strawberries, pie crust, and gentle oak tones take over the nosing notes with the additional aspect of custard and sage there to round things out.

Palate: On the palate you’ll find that the oak comes forward — reminding you that this is bourbon — but it doesn’t overpower you. The subtle flavor of dried fruit and particularly the agreeable undercurrent of sweet caramel will keep you coming back pour after pour. Finish: Each sip is punctuated by black pepper spice but it serves as a counterbalance to the sweetness more than a distraction from them. Savor the lengthy finish between every sip to maximize your drinking pleasure. Bottom Line: Far more flavorful than its 90-proof designation might indicate, Chicken Cock Bourbon is a great entry-level offering that combines layers of flavor with an even-keeled experience on the palate that simply hits the mark. 4. Four Roses Bourbon ABV: 40%

Average Price: $24 The Whiskey: Aged for a minimum of 5 years, Four Roses Bourbon is comprised of a blend that uses all 10 of Four Roses’ famous recipes. Capturing a little of the magic from each recipe, the bourbon in this bottle is then proofed down to 40% ABV and bottled for consumption. Tasting Notes: Nose: Spearmint, lavender, and honey all pack a wallop on the nose with some faintly grassy notes floating along the periphery. Focus in on the sweeter notes, and that grassy undertone will only elevate your nosing experience. Palate: The interplay of spearmint and honey takes center stage but there are also dried floral flavors to be found along with crisp apple skin and mild vanilla.

Finish: The finish is abbreviated with a touch of oak, white pepper, and even more honey which curtly concludes and primes your palate for a second sip. Then a third. Bottom Line: Four Roses makes great bourbon across their portfolio. While enthusiasts tend to spend most of their time seeking out the brand’s excellent barrel strength expressions, entry-level Four Roses Bourbon wonderfully showcases the level of quality in each of their bottles and stands as the most approachable among them all. 3. Widow Jane Aged 10 Years Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Widow Jane Bourbon is aged for a remarkable 10 years before being bottled, making it the only whiskey on this list with an age statement — and a hefty one at that. Every batch of Widow Jane is the product of a 5 barrel blend that comes non-chill filtered and proofed with mineral water from the Rosendale mines of New York State. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aromas in the glass are exceptionally refined with black tea and lavender honey wafting out first before a woodsy, floral backbone emerges and beckons extended consideration. This is well-layered and it’s evident that care went into each batch. Palate: A litany of standard bourbon notes splash across the palate — milk chocolate, oak tones, and caramel being among them — but then white peach, black pepper, and rosewater begin to coat your tongue. Finish: Milk chocolate, star anise, and bright cherry are found on the finish, which maintains a silky grip on your palate after each sip. Bottom Line: This is one dangerously smooth bourbon, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t also incredibly rich and nuanced. Unlike any other bourbon on this list, Widow Jane is resplendent with unexpected mouth-watering flavors without compromising its easy-sipping status. Neophytes and aficionados alike will find an abundance of notes to enjoy in every decadent pour. 2. Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark is a classic brand, instantly recognizable from the red wax adorning each bottle. As one of the premiere wheated bourbons on the market — they utilize soft red winter wheat — Maker’s Mark has been proudly producing exactly one bourbon recipe since 1953. Tasting Notes: Nose: Apricots and vaguely floral aromas lead the way as honeyed black tea and gentle oak soon emerge on the nose making this an exceedingly approachable bourbon. Palate: Apricots and nectarines hit the palate at first, delivering a slightly austere but all the same enjoyable texture on the tongue. It’s that same lean mouthfeel that rewards the fruit-forward flavors with an opportunity to lightly coat your tongue and blossom along the roof of your mouth. Finish: Gentle tannins, orange blossom, and fresh walnuts grace the finish, providing the slightest touch of earthiness to compliment what is an overall spry and sweet affair. Bottom Line: Maker’s Mark is one of those rare entry-level bourbons that strikes the perfect balance between being approachable for beginners, flavorful on its own merits, and readily available globally. For those reasons, Maker’s Mark should be one of the first bottles you seek out if you’re looking for a perfectly smooth bourbon. 1. Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Basil Hayden, and its eye-catching bottle, is produced by one of the most well-regarded brands in the whiskey world — Jim Beam. Though the age statement was removed back in 2014, the whiskey in this blend is still believed to be between 6-8 years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: Buttery croissants and a bit of brown sugar punch through on the nose, making you instantly sit up to recognize how rich they are. Those notes are joined by a warm vanilla aroma along with cola nut and clove.