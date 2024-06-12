We Tried Ever Flavor Of Wendy’s Saucy Nuggs – Here Is The Best Tasting

Boneless wings are just chicken nuggets and the only fast food restaurant brave enough to admit that is Wendy’s. You could make the argument that what makes boneless wings “wings,” and not “nuggets” is that they are tossed in sauce, but Wendy’s is here to settle that argument with its new Saucy Nuggs.

The Saucy Nuggs — which are now available nationwide — are sauced-tossed chicken nuggets in four different flavor options (but technically eight, more on that in a bit) available in orders of 4, 6, 10, or 20. A sauce-tossed boneless chicken dish that comes in several counts, some of which are shareable? Sounds like wings to me!

The four flavors include Honey BBQ, Ghost Pepper, Buffalo, and Garlic Parm, and can be ordered on either Wendy’s Classic or Spicy Nuggets (though the Ghost Pepper defaults to Spicy Nuggets). The new spin on an old classic is a minor but significant change to the menu that is sure to mix up your Wendy’s experience. But which of those eight flavors — four sauces on two nugg varieties — is the best?

We found out by ordering each flavor and putting them to the taste test. Here are our favorites, ranked from worst to best.

4. Honey BBQ

Tasting Notes & Thoughts:

Now admittedly, these were not properly sauced, I think that’s clear by what you see above. Having said that, even if these were appropriately doused, I’d still rank them last. I don’t think this flavor brings much to the table that can’t be covered by one of Wendy’s dipping sauces. Wendy’s already has a side of BBQ sauce available, and while this puts extra emphasis on the sweet notes, I think that side sauce is better balanced.

What we have here is a floral honey sweetness with just a touch of smokiness. Because the sauce is boring, I think ordering spicy nuggets is a must here as you’ll get that extra dose of flavor via the cayenne pepper.

The Bottom Line:

Too redundant to shine. There isn’t much difference in flavor than what you’d get from dipping your nuggets in a side of BBQ.

3. Buffalo

Tasting Notes & Thoughts:

Wendy’s Buffalo nuggets are bright, zesty, and tangy. The Buffalo nuggets have a sort of buttery savoriness that makes them addictive and delicious. The crunch of the nugget gives each bite a nice textural element. I’m surprised Wendy’s didn’t roll out a Buffalo nugget a long time ago, this seems like such an obvious play.